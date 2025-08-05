Dennecia Prince nets hat-trick, Army women edge Guyana Defence Force 5-3 in 3Ws thriller

Pro Series players gear up for action in the Women Warriors Wellness Cup at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo on August 4. Photo courtesy Defence Force -

Defence Force's women's team opened up their account in the Women Warriors Wellness (3Ws) Cup in stunning fashion on August 4 when they registered an exciting 5-3 victory over Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo.

The six-team invitational tournament kicked off with a clash between Pro Series and Tobago Chicas on August 4, and the second match of the double-header between the Defence Force teams didn't disappoint as the spectators were treated to an encounter which had thrills throughout.

At the end of 90 minutes, attacker Dennecia Prince was the star of the show as he netted a superb hat-trick to lead the TT Defence Force (TTDF) to victory. However, they didn't have things all their own way and had to overcome a 3-2 deficit to get the result.

From as early as the seventh minute, GDF made their presence felt as Sandra Johnson converted at the back stick after Glendy Lewis put in a dangerous cross from the right. GDF's lead lasted all of six minutes, though, as another Prince – Aaliyah – equalised for TTDF with a facile finish of her own after goalkeeper Ruth George and Niomie Williams got in a terrible mix-up at the back.

In the 25th minute, Dennecia fired a warning shot when she sent a long range effort just wide from outside the area. In the 36th minute, Dennecia made good on her threat to the GDF goal when she curled in a beautiful free kick from about 24 yards out to give TTDF a 2-1 lead.

In the 41st minute, the lively Lewis banged a right-footed shot into the far corner to tie the scores at 2-2 heading into the halftime interval after TTDF captain Shanelle Arjoon partially dealt with a dangerous left-side cross.

In the end-to-end clash, Glengie Lewis bizarrely put GDF 3-2 up in the 69th minute when her in-swinging left-side corner got past goalkeeper Nicolette Craig and her TTDF defence. Much like their first-half lead, GDF's advantage was once again short-lived as Dennecia knotted up the game at 3-3 in the 73rd minute after latching onto a ball which was played over the defence.

Though her free kick goal was precise, Dennecia arguably topped that effort in the 76th minute when she completed her hat-trick by rifling a right-footed shot into the top corner after collecting a pass from Aaliyah on the edge of the box.

Not to be left out, national midfielder Asha James put the icing on the cake to make it 5-3 to TTDF in the 82nd minute with a long-range effort which took a deflection before nestling in the net.

In the preceding match between the youthful Pro Series and Tobago Chicas outfits, the former team used a dominant second half to come away with a 3-0 win. Sydney Pollard opened the scoring for Pro Series with a low right-footed shot from outside the area in the 69th minute, with Cherina Steele and Shaquilla Daniel also scoring with efforts from outside the area to give their team all three points.

On August 5, Group A action was scheduled to continue with Grenada facing Tobago Chicas and holders Club Sando meeting GDF after press time in an intriguing Group B clash.