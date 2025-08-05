Courts launches monthly subscription service

Courts launches Courts Access, a monthly subscription programme. - Photo courtesy Unicomer

COURTS, a subsidiary of the Unicomer group, has launched Courts Access – a subscription programme designed to enhance customers’ shopping experience.

In a release, Courts said that for just $67, customers can access lifestyle, home and family services, including electrical and plumbing visits, emergency medical support and ambulance services.

The subscription will also qualify customers for special birthday discounts and extended payment terms.

The premium version of Courts Access, which costs $84, offers the added benefits of same-day delivery, free installation on select products, roadside assistance and first access to exclusive sales events and VIP offers.

Speaking at Courts' latest service innovation launch, Naresha Ali, senior brand manager, said, "With Courts Access, we’re reimagining what it means to shop and live with ease.

"This is the subscription service you wish you always had; it’s a lifestyle solution built around the everyday needs of our customers.

"We’re proud to introduce a service that adds real value, enhances convenience and strengthens the connection we have with families across TT."

Unicomer’s director of consumer finance, Sharon Maharaj, said, "We wanted to combine all our services into one smart solution where our customers can access all our value-added services in one package, including getting support during those critical everyday moments at home and on the road.

"It is our way of giving our customers true lifestyle convenience and an enhanced experience."