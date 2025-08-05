Chamber: Operations on Cabo Star flowing smoothly

The Cabo Star -

The MV CABO STAR has resumed operations to Tobago.

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) said in a statement on August 3 that the cargo vessel was taken out of service on July 12 to undergo its scheduled statutory drydocking.

It added the vessel, which returned to Trinidad from Curacao on August 3, had completed its maintenance and upgrades, regaining its classification status.

The TTIT said the Cabo Star was expected to resume sailings from Port of Spain on August 4.

Former Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce vice-chairman Demi John Cruickshank said operations on the vessel are flowing smoothly.

“It came back yesterday (August 4) and it is working fine,” he told Newsday.

Cruickshank said the vessel was packed to capacity.

“The boat came up full yesterday (August 4), but a lot of people did not rush to go down on the port because they weren’t sure as to the sailing yesterday.”

He predicted there would be a heavy turnout of people bringing goods up to Tobago on August 5.

“So by the weekend, we would have cleared up whatever backlogs we would have had.”

In its release on August 3, the TTIT said with the resumption of the Cabo Star on the seabridge, the passenger ferries – APT James, Buccoo Reef, T&T Spirit and Galleon’s Passage – will not transport vehicles with a maximum gross weight of about 3,636 kg.

It said vehicles without accompanying drivers also will not be allowed on the passenger ferries.

The TTIT said it remains committed to ensuring the efficient and reliable movement of cargo and passengers between the two islands and extended gratitude to all stakeholders for their patience and co-operation.