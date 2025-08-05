Bp makes major discovery in Brazil

Expected to be the largest discovery in 25 years, bp has announced oil and gas finds at the Bumerangue block in Brazil.

With a total depth of 5,855 metres, BP drilled the exploration well 404 kilometres from Rio de Janeiro in the Santos Basin.

A media release from bp said the rig-site analysis indicates high levels of carbon dioxide, and laboratory analysis to further characterise the reservoir and fluids discovered will be conducted to provide more insight into the potential of the block.

Bp holds 100 per cent participation in the block with Pré-Sal Petróleo SA as the production sharing contract manager. It secured the block in December 2022.

Gordon Birrell, executive vice president for production and operations said, "We are excited to announce this significant discovery at Bumerangue, bp’s largest in 25 years.

"This is another success in what has been an exceptional year so far for our exploration team, underscoring our commitment to growing our upstream.

"Brazil is an important country for bp, and our ambition is to explore the potential of establishing a material and advantaged production hub in the country."

Bumerangue is bp’s tenth discovery in 2025, with the company previously announcing exploration discoveries at Beryl and Frangipani in Trinidad, Fayoum Five and El King in Egypt, Far South in the Gulf of America, Hasheem in Libya and Alto de Cabo Frio Central in Brazil.

Additional discoveries were made in Namibia and Angola through Azule Energy.

Bp said it plans to grow global upstream production to 2.3-2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2030, with the capacity to increase production out to 2035.