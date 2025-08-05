Beetham man charged with Tobago supermarket robbery

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A man from Beetham Garden has been charged in connection with a robbery on June 30 at a supermarket on Milford Road, Scarborough.

Codde Cudjoe, 28, appeared before Master Franklyn on August 4, charged with robbery with violence. He was granted $250,000 bail with surety. As part of his bail conditions, he must report to a specified police station twice weekly and adhere to a strict daily curfew from 8.30 pm to 5.30 am.

According to police reports, a group of about six men, some reportedly armed with knives, entered the supermarket and confronted three individuals inside.

The assailants inflicted several injuries to the victims before making off with approximately TT$200,000 and US$15,000.

Following an investigation led by PC Forbes, a team of officers went to Trinidad where Cudjoe was arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to pursue leads in locating the remaining suspects.