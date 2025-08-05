Beetham man beats cop/ex-girlfriend with cellphone

POLICE have arrested a Beetham man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, a female police officer, during an argument at her Cunupia home.

The woman told police she was home with her sister, her one-year-old son and the alleged perpetrator when they began to argue.

The victim asked the man to leave her apartment, but he refused.

The argument continued and the man allegedly hit the victim several times on her head with his cellphone as he made certain utterances.

Officers assigned to the Cunupia Police Station responded and found the victim with a cut on her head and blood on her head and shoulder.

The victim identified the man as her attacker and she was taken for medical attention and received six stitches.

The suspect was arrested and police seized his cellphone and photographed it for evidence.