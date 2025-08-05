Bandits steal 200lbs of fish, 7 ducks from poultry depot

Bandits broke into a Caroni poultry depot and stole more than $5,000 worth of meat including 200 pounds of fish.

The 54-year-old owner of the depot near Washington Roundabout told police he secured the building’s doors with locks and chains and left at around 1.30 pm on August 3.

He returned around 8 am on August 4, and saw his depot had been broken into.

He checked his stock and realised 200 pounds of Carite fish valued $4,000 was missing along with seven ducks valued $1,500.

The bandits also made off with two 20-pound gas cylinders valued at $600, a cutlass worth $150, two locks valued $200, a crate worth $500 and $800 in cash.

Police reports say the bandits entered and exited the depot through a side gate.

Police have requested CCTV footage to assist their investigation. PC Basdeo of the Caroni Police Station is leading the case.

In another incident on August 1, the Woodbrook Pentecostal church was struck by bandits who made off with almost $5,000 worth of items.

The church is undergoing renovations and around 6 pm, work was halted for the weekend.

Workers left 15 buckets of paint and other construction material along with a fan and a roll of sandpaper.

A member of the congregation returned on August 4 at around 8.45 am and saw a door on the western side of the building appeared to be tampered with.

She entered the church and realised the paint worth $4,125, the sandpaper valued at $200, the $295 fan and a computer monitor from the office worth $300 were all missing.

Woodbrook police are investigating the theft.