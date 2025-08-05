Arima North's Ability Hazel turns dreams into reality with scholarship to Eastern Arizona

Arima North Secondary defender Ability Hazel. Photo courtesy Arima North Secondary's Instagram page -

Seen as a solid and shrewd reader of the game in his central defensive position for Arima North Secondary in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), 19-year-old Ability Hazel is eager to chart a new course for his career as he prepares to take up a full scholarship with Eastern Arizona College in the US.

And though he's the fifth Arima North player to obtain a football scholarship in the last three years after players such as Jemaul Ashing, Akil Henry, Justin Modeste and Theron O'Brien, the Lower Six student is fully focused on pursuing the Associate's degree sports medicine programme at Eastern Arizona once he commences the semester on August 18.

Before transferring from Arima Central Secondary to Arima North in 2023, Hazel said he felt it was his destiny to pursue this line of education, as it allows him the ability to stay close to the sport he fell in love with as a primary school student at Arima Boys' Government.

"I'm not open to say there are multiple options and if this doesn't work out, I could go to that. Since day one, I had my eyes set on physiotherapy so I know it had to be the sports science field," Hazel told Newsday, during a telephone interview on August 5.

"Going to school and being a part of a football team, when you get injured, coaches always tell you to arrange and go by the physio and arrange to do this. You'd go by the physio and see what it's really about and I got to appreciate it as a major part of the football world. I said 'this is me here,'" the Wallerfield-born youngster said.

Hazel noted there has been a slight delay with the processing of his Form I-20 – certificate of eligibility for non-immigrant student status – but is eager to start fulfilling his dreams once his visa is returned.

"Really and truly, I don't think there are words to explain the feeling. It just took so much emotion out of me," said Hazel, recalling when he received the good news from Eastern Arizona last month.

Once he concludes his studies abroad, Hazel has bright plans, "I see myself opening up my own business and becoming an entrepreneur when I return to TT, utilising the level of education obtained during my time away. That's my goal as of right now."

In his debut season in 2023, Hazel helped the "Dial Dynamos" to the East zone Intercol title in what was a frenetic zonal final at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar as they edged perennial champs San Juan North Secondary 15-14 on penalties after a goalless end to regulation time. In the subsequent season, Hazel formed part of a sturdy Arima North defence as the team finished a lofty fifth in the 2024 SSFL premier division.

"It's one of the best feelings you could get as a student-athlete, competing in one of the highest leagues at that level. It makes you feel accomplished," Hazel said, of his time in the SSFL and capturing a zonal Intercol title with Arima North.

Asked if he has aspirations of playing professional football, Hazel said, "I will never turn down an opportunity to go pro. But for me right now, I'm sticking to the academic side and trying to stay in the sports medicine field, which will still give me the chance to be around the sport I truly love. It's not a bad give-and-take for me, as I see it."

Turning pain into success

On the field of play, Hazel had his fair share of success and fond memories with Arima North. However, off the field, he and his peers have had to cope with the loss of former teammates and schoolmates who fell victim to gun violence.

This year alone, the trio of Ezekiel Ramdialsingh, Zwade Alleyne and Kimani Dyer, all former Arima North players, were gunned down within the space of four months in incidents which rocked the Arima school and the wider football fraternity.

Hazel said it hasn't been easy coping with the loss of his friends and former teammates. However, he said the circumstances have pushed him to strive for better and a way out.

"Actually, I was good with all of them and had some sort of close relationship with them. Yes, I played with all of them. Seeing the times we're living in and what's really going on, it just gives you more motivation to use your chances of getting away from away it," Hazel said. "I'd say this scholarship couldn't have come at a better time. Now, I have a reason to be successful.

"From time to time, it will come across my mind, knowing that some of these guys haven't received their CXC results and they were so young. Sometimes, it leaves you to question God, but I don't think God makes mistakes."

With a unique name like Ability, the youngster said he was born to achieve great things. He said he was given the name by his mother Marlene Hazel who tragically lost her daughter Anisha Simon after a shooting incident at the Simple Sound Pan Theatre in Pinto on the eve of Independence Day in 2005. Anisha was attending pan practice and Marlene was pregnant with Ability at the time.

"My mother gave the name to me after a turbulent time losing her daughter while pregnant with me."

Asked how that incident would have shaped his upbringing, Hazel said, "I just know as I grew older and got to understand what transpired more and more, I just know I was destined for greatness because I had to work hard to make my mother proud."

At Eastern Arizona, Hazel will do his best to make his mother smile and move some steps closer to realising his dreams of becoming a physiotherapist.