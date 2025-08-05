Arima mayor envisions health tourism hub for borough

Mayor of Arima Balliram Maharaj believes Arima is perfectly positioned to become a national hub for medical tourism, with two well-equipped hospitals in the borough.

“Hospital, tourist attraction – Arima could be the base for it,” he said. “Arima is close to the airport. There’s a lot coming out of the airport, which is only ten minutes from here. Families can come down with their loved ones (and) do (heart) bypass (surgery) here in Arima.

“Locals too, don’t have to go away and pay US (dollars). Private care? We could do it right here in Arima Hospital.”

Maharaj’s vision includes the Arima General Hospital and the Arima Private Hospital as central to a potential health tourism industry – one that could attract regional patients while generating much-needed revenue for the town and country.

“The Arima Public Hospital is for Arima people,” he acknowledged, “but I think the time has come when people must look at alternatives to generate income from health.”

The Arima General Hospital, which stands on five hectares of land opposite the Arima Velodrome, is the borough’s primary public inpatient facility. With 150 beds, it serves Arima and surrounding areas including D’Abadie, La Horquetta, Malabar and Arouca.

Services offered include radiology and physiotherapy, obstetrics, gynaecology, treatment for burns, psychiatry and surgery. The hospital is also equipped for accident and emergency care, laboratory testing, pharmacy services and includes a blood bank and mortuary.

Designed for functionality and patient care, the hospital features modern medical equipment, central energy and waste-water treatment plants, wireless networking, security systems and ample parking.

Maharaj takes pride in the long journey it took to realise such a facility.

“I started a movement they called Friends of Arima Hospital about 40 years ago,” he said. “The fight for better healthcare – which I felt that the people of Arima and environs deserve – has been a struggle. But I was determined to do my part to help make this happen.”

The Friends of the Arima Hospital Society played a key role in advocating for improved infrastructure and services over the years.

But for Maharaj, personal health must also be a national priority.

“People need to start taking care of their health – what they eat, exercise, regular doctor check-ups and most importantly, have a good mind – that plays an important part in your health.”

The Arima Private Hospital (APH) is a modern healthcare institution offering a wide array of specialist services. APH includes a diagnostic centre, medical and dental clinics, and soon, two full surgical theatres and extended-hours priority care. From imaging and laboratory services to paediatric and adult dental care, APH has steadily expanded its offerings while maintaining a strong reputation for personalised service.

With its accessible location and comprehensive services, the private hospital complements the public facility, reinforcing Arima’s potential as a destination for both local and regional patients. As Arima continues to grow, the mayor is steadfast in his belief that the borough can lead the country in health-focused development. “Health is wealth,” Maharaj said, “and Arima is ready to lead.”