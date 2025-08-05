Ameen rejects Sinanan's defence of efficient URP under PNM

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen during a media briefing at Kent House, Maraval on July 16. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen has rejected statements by former works and transport minister Rohan Sinanan that the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) was more efficient and less corrupt under the former PNM administration.

In a statement on August 5, Ameen, the line minister for URP, said Sinanan has not yet received the memo — the “blame UNC” card has officially expired.

She claimed Sinanan has not accepted full responsibility for the state in which the URP was left.

"Public dissatisfaction with the programme under former administration is not political rhetoric, it is rooted in reality."

Ameen claimed years of political interference, weak oversight and mismanagement were allowed to flourish under Sinanan’s leadership.

She challenged Sinanan’s claims of reduced expenditure.

Ameen said reduced spending does not equate to improved performance.

She claimed the URP became stagnant and ineffective because of a lack of leadership and the political will to reform.

Ameen recalled the UNC's general election victory on April 28.

“They (the people) voted for a government that would confront corruption, not conceal it. Mr Sinanan’s weak attempt to deflect and revise the past cannot distract from what the population already knows: under the former administration, the URP lost its way. We were elected to fix it—and we will.”

In a statement on August 4, Sinanan rejected claims by Ameen and other government officials about corruption, overspending and political interference in URP under the PNM.

“This is an area which I met when I assumed responsibility for URP. As highlighted in recent newspaper articles, there was an apparent prevalence of external influences over the programme and much was quoted of the 2000-2015 period as it relates to gang-related activity and violence.

“Over the 2016-2024 period, a new system of hiring was instituted, which included an interview process and an enhanced registration process.

"Once again, the records will show that a directive was given for a formal interview process to be developed with set positions on the interview panel and interview reports in respect of all monthly paid individuals. Persistent claims also resulted in regular checks on the part of the ministry’s audit team."