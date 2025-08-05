Amcham calls for strengthened business continuity

Amcham senior trade and policy specialist Melissa Pierre -

The American Chamber of Commerce TT (Amcham) and the Specialised Accident Prevention Centre have emphasised the need for business continuity amid the world’s volatile business environment.

During Amcham’s Why Business Continuity Is Non-Negotiable webinar, director of the Specialised Accident Prevention Centre José Ignacio Quirós said business continuity needs to be treated as a strategy.

"Building a culture of continuity means making sure everybody, from leadership to frontline staff, understands their role in keeping the business running all the time.

"Training, communication and inclusion are key in this subject matter. Together, risk identification, protective measures, having a written, tested and maintained continuity plan and building a culture are the key elements that we need to focus on in our operations."

Quirós said resilience is everybody’s job.

"It's not just about managers or IT departments or operations. Every team member has a role to play, whether it is knowing how to respond to a system outage, safeguarding physical documents, helping a colleague evacuate safely or making contact with the customers, their awareness and actions matter.

"When the whole team is engaged, your continuity plan becomes a living part of your operation, not just a document on a shelf. That's why resilience becomes sustainable and that's why we need sustainable companies."

Amcham said business continuity planning is especially vital for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which often face the greatest vulnerabilities.

Senior trade and policy specialist Melissa Pierre said, "At Amcham, we are committed to strengthening the private sector’s capacity to navigate complexity.

"We want to ensure that all businesses, especially MSMEs, are equipped with the knowledge and tools to anticipate, respond to and recover from disruption.

"It’s how we build a more resilient private sector and by extension, a more resilient country."