Agostini extends PHL offer closing date again

Shareholders take a vote at Agostini's special meeting on the PHL share-swap offer at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on July 9. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

AGOSTINI LTD has further extended the closing date of its offer to Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL) – parent company of Subway, TGI Fridays and KFC – to 4 pm on September 9.

A media release posted on the TT Stock Exchange said the closing date for the offer was extended "to allow further time for shareholders of the company to participate in the offer."

It also said Agostini was giving PHL more time to get approval of the merger application made to the TT Fair Trading Commission.

This is the second time the closing date of the offer has been extended. It was originally set to close on July 20.

On June 17, Agostini offered to acquire up to 62,513,002 common shares at an offer price of one Agostini share for every 4.8 PHL shares.

In a notice issued in July, PHL's board advised shareholders to accept the offer, which would see them get a special dividend payout of 50 cents per share to all shareholders.

PHL currently has 136 restaurants, 133 in TT, two Starbucks franchises in Guyana and a TGI Fridays in Jamaica.

In June, PHL recorded a half-year profit before tax of $51 million as compared to $35 million for the same period in 2024 and profits after tax of $35 million as compared to $23 million in profits after tax for the same period the year before.