Adon Construction seeks new staff amid sickout threats

Perenco TT platform. -

ADON Construction Ltd, one of the two companies embroiled in an impasse with workers contracted in the Teak Samaan and Poui (TSP) gas fields owned by Perenco, is looking for new employees.

An advertisement offering positions in the company was posted on its social media pages, days after management put an ultimatum to workers in a meeting with management and staff, to accept a deal for the workers to return to work, or leave.

The caption on the advertisement said: “Be a part of the AdON Group – where hard work drives success and teamwork builds the future.

“We’re looking for dedicated, skilled and motivated individuals to grow with us.”

The advertisement said it had positions available for basic scaffolder, advanced scaffolder, fabricator and welder.

“We provide attractive pay and comprehensive benefits; rotational offshore work schedules; clear pathways for career growth and professional development (and) a workplace built on safety, collaboration and mutual respect.”

The advertisement was posted on July 31, the same day that workers and management of AdON began negotiations amid threats of industrial action.

AdON workers had complained of poor work conditions and worse pay, as they threatened to engage in sickout action similar to workers of Sookhai Engineering and Rental Services Ltd (SERSL).

Sources told Newsday that AdON employers and employees met to discuss a list of issues including lack of formal employment contracts for workers, inadequate PPE, mandatory out-of-pocket payments for certification renewals, compensation that is below the industry standard and concerns of victimisation or dismissal threats aimed at workers who speak out.

Newsday was told that the employers committed to providing PPE on the grounds that employees could prove that it was damaged while in the course of their duties for AdON, but other than that, the employers refused to consider the employees’ requests.

“They said that we could either accept their offer, or we could shake hands and go our separate ways,” said one worker.

“Imagine sitting across from management to ask for basic human decency – contracts, safety gear, fair wages – and being told you’re free to walk away if you don’t like it.”

Another worker said, “This move is not only ethically alarming but it borders on union-busting and exploitation.”

A third worker told Newsday that they and their colleagues were simply seeking contracts, safety and respect.

“Workers are not asking for luxury...

“They are asking not to be punished for standing up for themselves.The message from the workers is simple, we want to work, we want to contribute but we will not be dehumanised.”

Newsday contacted Industrial Relations expert Courtney McNish, currently employed by AdON. He said he had “no idea” about the advertisement and whether it was in relation to the negotiations.

When asked about the meeting on July 31, McNish also declined comment.

“It was very sensitive,” he said. “I cannot talk about that. It would be improper to talk about that at this moment.”