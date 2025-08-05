Addressing literacy and numeracy

-

THE ANNUAL circus of SEA results exposes a blunt reality that we continue to ignore at our own peril: the large number of children who complete primary schooling but are unprepared to access the secondary school curriculum owing to their poor levels of literacy and numeracy.

These results expose the facade of our boast of universal primary education and our supposedly 98 per cent literacy rate as a country. Despite the calls from various sectors of the society, as well as experts in education, for the authorities to take drastic steps to address this deficiency in our educational thrust, the problem persists like a recurring decimal, skewing the schooling investment in a substantial way.

Poor literacy and numeracy skills have lifelong consequences. They hinder a child’s capacity to maximise educational opportunity, thereby disempowering them and reducing their range of choices and ultimately their capacity to contribute to society.

Many of them graduate to becoming liabilities to society either by resorting to a life of deviance and criminality or becoming dependant on state-sponsored social support programmes for the rest of their lives. They are forced to exist in a disenfranchised state in the margins of society, unable to build their social and economic capital as citizens.

Many experts have repeatedly identified our high-stakes examination-driven education model – one of our colonial legacies – as the foundation of this problem.

This system places emphasis of high-achieving cognitive learners who are strong in linguistic and mathematical intelligences and who possess the social, economic and emotional support to excel in an educational arrangement that is defined by competition and exclusion, rather than inclusion and a belief that all children can learn if taught in the right manner.

Many teachers can attest to the frustration that children experience being herded through a system with numeracy and literacy deficiencies. Being unable to cope, they first become disengaged, disillusioned and even rebel against a system that is not adding any value to their life.

At the primary level they learn to hate school, for it exposes them to ridicule and shame, exacerbating their already diminished social capital and marginalising their schooling status to nuisance value. These negative emotions are expressed in rebellion and indiscipline, which builds incrementally, ultimately exploding at the secondary level to open defiance and truancy.

This status quo is very often the basis for the "school to prison pipeline" that the sociologists often speak about. But we are equally aware that while in prison, these very citizens who graduated to adulthood, having been exposed to an education system in excess of ten years without mastering basic literacy and numeracy skills, are taught in a learner-focused environment that validates the individual, rather than the prestige of the institution, to pass CSEC subjects.

The experience of ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association) tutors tells a similar story. Removing the high-stakes, exam-driven element of schooling can make a big difference in the learning outcomes of educational arrangements, owing to its focus on equity.

A good place to start the reform is by re-emphasising reading in the school curriculum across the board, at both the primary and secondary levels. Good reading skills form the basis for successful navigation of the entire school curriculum. Students who are good readers ultimately excel in all other academic endeavours and ultimately become good, decent productive citizens.

Children who have good reading skills enjoy school and are very enthusiastic about acquiring new information, ultimately becoming life-long learners. Their confidence as learners is boosted and this translates into other more challenging academic areas, such as mathematics and science.

No decent education system should be comfortable with such large numbers of children graduating secondary school unable to master basic literacy and numeracy skills. It’s a sad indictment on our reputation as a nation that boasts of universal pre-school, primary and secondary education. Worse, it’s an indication of our immaturity as a people and a wastage of money on an educational arrangement that annually certifies more failures than successes. It is startling to know that ALTA currently runs online programmes in 28 schools across Trinidad – 16 primary, 12 secondary.

It's time we face a harsh reality. We have a reading crisis. Too many adults are unable to function because of poor literacy and numeracy skills, despite having been exposed to both primary and secondary education.

Teachers, especially at the primary level, must pay a greater emphasis on reading, since it forms the foundation of our human development thrust. Reading is the basis of human empowerment, productivity, innovation and the enlargement of choices.