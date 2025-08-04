Yuvraaj Dookram doubles up at National Table Tennis Doubles Champs

QPCC's pair of Yuvraaj Dookram, left, and Sekel Mc Intosh in action on their way to winning the National Senior Table Tennis Championships men's doubles title. - TTTTA

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) table tennis player Yuvraaj Dookram lifted two national titles on August 3 after combining with club-mates Sekel Mc Intosh and Imani Edwards-Taylor respectively, to claim the men’s and mixed doubles crowns at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

Against Powergen’s Jean Marc Lee Fai and Josiah Joseph in the men’s final, Dookram and Mc Intosh won the opening game comfortably 11-6. Lee Fai and Joseph fought hard in the second game to eke out a 14-16 result.

However, the QPCC duo unplugged Powergen to take the next two games 11-7, 11-8 and the 2025 national trophy.

Before that, Dookram and Mc Intosh trumped WASA’s sibling combination of Curtis and Alaric Humphreys 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-6) in the semis, while Joseph and Lee Fai battled from a game down to get past a D’Abadie/Maloney Tigers team of Everton Sorzano and Declan John 7-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 in the other semifinal.

In an all-QPCC mixed doubles final, Dookram and Edwards-Taylor were crowned champions after bettering club-mates Mc Intosh/Jordan Thong 11-8, 12-10, 13-11.

Their semi-final round results saw Dookram/Edwards-Taylor defeat Harvard’s Jannah Mohammed and Andrew Edwards (independent) 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, 11-4 while Mc Intosh/Thong beat Powergen’s Joseph/Jerisse Elder 17-15, 11-4, 11-4.

QPCC were also in winner’s row in the women’s doubles as Thong teamed up with the in-form Solo Crusaders’ Chloe Fraser to claim the trophy. The duo played unbeaten in the round-robin tourney, defeating their rivals by a 3-0 margin.

Blasters’ Elizabeth Rajah and QPCC’s Jinai Samuel earned silver while Powergen’s Zuri Radge Coomar and Elder took bronze.

And in the masters singles, Harvard’s Franklyn Seechan cruised past independent player Riad Abasali 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-3) in the title match. In the semis, Seechan topped Warrenville United’s Dave Ramoutar 3-0 (11-3, 11-8, 11-3) while Abasali dug deep to get past Enterprise Youths’ Joseph Jerry 7-11, 11-5, 12-108-11, 16-14.