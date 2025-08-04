WASA execs, ministers tour planned projects in Barrackpore

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

MINISTER of Public Utilities Barry Padarath toured the Picton 1 Estate Management & Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD) Development at Papourie Road, Monkey Town, Barrackpore on August 3 to view the progress of the housing initiative for former Caroni (1975) Ltd workers, where the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is expected to provide initial water connections for 200 lots, a statement from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said on August 3.

The visit is the seventh stop on the “WASA Executive Evolution Team Tour” which evaluates projects aimed at improving water reliability in high-priority areas.

Attendees at the site visit included Minister of Legal Affairs and Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Saddam Hosein, WASA chairman Roshan Babwah, acting CEO Jeevan Joseph, T&TEC chairman Anil Kamal, Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Gowtam Maharaj and councillors Mohanie Ramnarine, Nicholas Kanhai and Sheldon Lal.

WASA said the site was already equipped with basic infrastructure such as roads and electricity. It added that Padarath commended Hosein for his leadership in advancing the project and praised WASA, T&TEC and other key state agencies for the role they played in bringing the project back to life as it had been stagnant since 2002.

WASA officials then went to the Darren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore for the launch of the GP Road Pipeline project, which would entail the installation of a 6.8 km 12 inch pipeline which will run from GP Road/New Colonial Road, to Rochard Douglas Road/Cunjal Road.

The project is expected to be completed in three months and will upgrade the water supply for more than 3,000 people in GP Road, Rees Road, Kansammy Trace, Oropouche River Road and Richard Douglas Road. WASA said the upgrade would improve service from once every 14 days to three days a week.

WASA and the delegation then went to the Clarke Rochard Recreation Ground where a new 20,000-gallon centralised water storage terminal is expected to be constructed.

WASA said the facility would enhance water distribution efficiency, enabling faster trucking response times and providing critical emergency reserves for the community.

Similar terminals will be established in other parts of the country to supplement pipe-borne water supply in underserved areas, the release said.