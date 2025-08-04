US Comfort to provide free medical care from Aug 7-9

USNS Comfort -

Medical teams from the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort will visit TT to provide free medical services at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, from August 7-9, between 8 am to 4 pm, in collaboration with the Health Ministry and TT health care professionals.

In a release, the US Embassy said the vessel will visit TT from August 5-11, mooring in Port of Spain.

It said the teams will provide free adult medical services, paediatric medical services, dental care, optometry, physical therapy and dermatology.

The US Embassy said services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and no pre-registration is required.

It said that while national identification is not mandatory, it may be helpful for dispensing medication.

"Doctors will address one medical issue per patient per visit, and patients must prioritise and decide which issue to address.

"Patients may re-enter the line after their consultation or return on subsequent days for additional treatment.

"Clinics will not review medical documents in advance, and patients should not send any documents to the US Embassy."

The release said basic surgical care will also be provided onboard the ship for candidates pre-selected and screened by the Health Ministry using existing patient waiting lists.

It said only patients pre-selected by the ministry will receive treatment aboard the USNS Comfort, and people seeking medical services will only be seen at NAPA.

TT is the final stop on the US Naval Forces Southern Command/US 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2025 mission.

The visit strengthens US-TT military-to-military co-operation through subject matter expert exchanges in health care collaboration, disaster preparedness and response, and law enforcement capacity building.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said, "The visit of the USNS Comfort underscores the benefits of the strong partnership between TT and the US.

"We are sharing our very best – American excellence – with TT."

Commander of US Naval Forces Southern Command/US 4th Fleet Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello said, "The USNS Comfort’s deployment under Continuing Promise demonstrates the US Navy’s enduring commitment to our allies and partners across the Caribbean and Central and South America. This mission will forge lasting partnerships and deliver impactful aid, leaving a legacy of goodwill throughout the region."

The release said Continuing Promise 2025 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth aboard USNS Comfort.

Previous visits to TT include USNS Burlington in 2023 and USNS Comfort in 2019.

The ship deployed in June to the US Southern Command area of operations, with stops in Grenada, Panama, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.