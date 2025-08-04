Trinidad and Tobago U-15s arrive in Aruba just in time for Concacaf tourney

AFTER days of uncertainty owing to the unavailability of flights, the Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 footballers arrived in Aruba on August 4, in the nick of time for the 2025 Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship.

TT will battle Antigua and Barbuda in their opening fixture on August 5 at 9 am in Group E at the CD Jose Wever Stadium in Oranjestad in League B of the competition.

"Following several days of travel logistics challenges and delays, the team’s departure was eventually secured," a TTFA media release said on August 4. "Concacaf finalised a revised match schedule to facilitate TT’s participation. The entire contingent is expected to arrive in Aruba by midday on Monday (August 4)."

It will be an intense schedule as TT play Bermuda on August 6 at 11 am in Oranjestad, before rounding off the group stage with a match against Barbados on August 7 at 11 am at the Deportivo Guillermo Trinidad Stadium.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said he was thankful for the outcome and praised the resilience shown by his team of officials and players.

“We are relieved and pleased that our young players will now have the opportunity to represent TT on the international stage. While the travel delays were unfortunate, the patience and professionalism shown by our staff, players and their families must be commended. We are grateful to Concacaf for working with us to make this possible and for their continued support of football development in the region,” Edwards said.

TT U15 head coach Densill Theobald, speaking ahead of the team’s departure, said, “Honestly, it’s a big relief. The past few days have been tough with the back-and-forth, but I have to give credit to the boys and the staff for staying ready through it all. We didn’t let the delay break our spirit.

“Now that we’re finally getting to go, it’s about resetting quickly and making the most of every game and every moment. These boys have worked hard, and we owe it to them – and the people back home – to give a good account of ourselves,” said Theobald.

The 2025 Concacaf U-15 Championship will feature a record 38 Concacaf member associations, as well as one guest nation, for a total of 39 participants. The tournament will be played in a format dividing the 39 participating teams into three leagues (League A, League B and League C) based on their Concacaf ranking as of February 20, 2025.

The four group winners in League B will advance to the semifinals. The remaining teams will have one additional match to determine their final position in the competition.

The tournament ends on August 9.

League B

Group C: Puerto Rico, Cuba, Guyana, Cayman Islands

Group D: Jamaica, Curaçao, Aruba, Belize

Group E: Bermuda, TT, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda

Group F: Dominican Republic, Guatemala, British Virgin Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis

TT schedule:

TT vs Antigua/Barbuda, 9 am, August 5

TT vs Bermuda, 11 am, August 6

TT vs Barbados, 11 am, August 7

TT squad:

Goalkeepers: Levi Williams (Inter Miami, USA), Christian Telfer (City FC).

Defenders: JaiMarley John (Maloney Real Footballers Academy), Kyen Anderson (Ball Blasters Youth Academy), Aden Montano (Union Hall United), Oshea Watson (Point Fortin Youth Football Academy), Jaylon Roberts (Cardinals Football Academy), Antoni James (Austin Town Fitch, USA).

Midfielders: Deron Blackman (Cardinals Football Academy), Ackim Duncan (Ball Blasters Youth Academy), Sebastian James (Cox Football Academy), Aaden Jones (Creek SCC), Samuel Balfour (Union Hall United), Matthew Lee Young (City FC).

Forwards: Adasa Richardson (Cox Football Academy), Reagan Rowe (City FC), Kevez Quintero (Santa Cruz United), Jeremai Nanton (City FC).