Trinidad and Tobago, Netherlands discuss food security, water management

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers, right, with Netherlands ambassador Cornelis Wilhelmus Hersbach, during a courtesy call at the ministry, Port of Spain, on July 30. -

DUTCH ambassador Cornelis Wilhelmus Hersbach paid a courtesy call to Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Sean Sobers on July 30 at the ministry, Port of Spain, where discussions were held on advancing technical co-operation in key sectors.

In a media release on August 4, the ministry said the meeting focused on key areas in which the Netherlands possesses expertise, including climate adaptation, water management, food security, and waste management.

There were also talks on collaboration in the fields of sports, as well as legal and judicial training, in keeping with TT’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity through strategic partnerships.

TT and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1962.

The ministry said, bilateral co-operation over the decades has been characterised by productive engagements, particularly in technical fields, contributing to the deepening of ties between the nations.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships with international counterparts in support of national development priorities.