Trinidad and Tobago girls grab bronze at CAZOVA U-17 Championships

TT's under-17 women's volleyball team huddle during their CAZOVA Championship matchup with Jamaica at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sports, St Catherine, Jamaica on July 31. - Photo courtesy CAZOVA

Trinidad and Tobago's under-17 girls' team finished the inaugural Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-17 Girls' Championships on a high on August 3 when they got a 3-0 win over hosts Jamaica in the bronze-medal match at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in St Catherine, Jamaica.

Just as they started the meet on July 31, the TT girls showed their supremacy against the Jamaicans to ensure they finished on a winning note. The Saleem Ali-coached team came out of the blocks flying and won the first set 25-9, before taking the second set 25-7. In the third set, Jamaica put up a brave fight but their TT counterparts won the set 25-23 to complete the emphatic straight-sets win.

In another bronze-medal matchup on August 3, the Jamaican under-17 boys' team also fell to a straight-sets loss as Suriname got a 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 win to wrap up third spot.

In the boys' gold-medal match on August 3, TT were scheduled to meet a Bajan team which recorded an impressive 3-0 win when the teams met in their round-robin clash on July 31.