THA honours public servants with awards

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

PUBLIC service officers took centre stage as the Tobago House of Assembly (THA)’s Office of the Chief Secretary hosted its first ever legacy awards ceremony, themed “Honouring the dedication, leadership and lasting contributions of public officers.”

The grand celebration on July 29 at the Shaw Park Complex honoured the outstanding contributions of former chief administrators and long-serving public officers.

The legacy awards, according to THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, is a way of saying thank you. He noted that public officers have walked the long road to service with quiet strength, often without applause, yet with purpose.

“In a small island like ours, public service is not just a job. It is a lifeline, it is the glue that holds communities together, it is the engine that keeps our institutions moving, and it is very often the heart that beats behind progress.

“You see, to serve a small island is to carry the weight of very many dreams, it is to answer the knock at every door, to mend what’s torn at the seams, it is knowing the name, the faces and needs behind each file and walking through storms with steady feet and a gentle smile.”

He said the long-serving public officers have embodied that spirit, serving in times of plenty and seasons of scarcity.

“You’ve seen it all. You’ve seen most of the THA which will be turning 45 years this year. You’ve experienced what it was before 1996 when we operated under Act 37 of 1980, you saw the early days of Act 40 of 1996 when we hurriedly put things in place for the current THA that we’ve had, and hopefully before you close your eyes you’ll see Tobago transition yet again to a much more autonomous Tobago.

“We are grateful to you and particularly to your families. We are grateful for all the long days and late evenings you’ve spent. We are grateful for the moments when you were unsure about how to do a thing – you spent time mulling over it and figured it out on our behalf.”

As the evening unfolded, attendees were enveloped in an atmosphere of celebration and nostalgia. The event, according to Chief Administrator Karl Murray, signals the culmination of “what has been nothing short of exceptional” – a Public Service Week held from June 23 to 27.

He said during the week, the THA had the opportunity to show the significant contributions of the public service; the virtue, the value and its importance in nation building and the development of the country.

“We also took the opportunity to highlight the significant contributions that public officers play in providing the necessary government services to members of the community. We also had the opportunity to encourage and to continue to stimulate innovativeness and a drive for excellence among public officers in the Tobago House of Assembly.”

He said in the THA there are officers who continue to excel through their hard work and dedication, ensuring that the lives of Tobagonians are improved in ways that can contribute to a sustainable future.

Excellence, he said, starts first with attitude, noting that it is not an output but rather begins with a process.

“I can say that I am proud of every public officer. In their strive for excellence (they have) demonstrated time and time again that it’s not just about what we do but how we do it and for whom we do it – that is excellence in itself. I want to stand here this evening to thank every public officer. Time and time I have stood, and I would continue to thank every public officer for their enduring and faithful commitment to the work that has been assigned.”

Awards were presented in two categories: public officers who have served 35 years and more and past administrators. Some of the awardees included Allan Richards, Dr Elton Bobb, Michael Jerome Keens-Dumas, Dr Ellis Burris, Raye Sandy, Bernadette Solomon-Karoma, and Ethlyn John.