Sinanan: URP became more efficient, less corrupt under PNM

Rohan Sinanan -

FORMER works and transport minister Rohan Sinanan is defending the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) after accusations of corruption, overspending and political interference made by officials, including Local Government and Rural Development Minister Khadeeja Ameen.

In an August 4 statement, Sinanan said, “The articles and statements in respect of the level of influence of gangs in URP references periods of between 2000 and 2015 in the main. Concerted steps were made over the 2016-2024 period to reduce gang culture and interference in the programme.

"Recent articles clearly show that expenditure over the nine-year period of 2016-2024 period was less than half of that over the five-year period of 2010-2015.

“It will also show that even with the substantially lowered expenditure there was similar if not increased tangible output. This clearly debunks the uninformed statements of reckless spending and wastage.”

A statement by the Local Government Ministry on July 13 said of the $300 million allocated to URP for the fiscal year, $231 million was already drawn down, with only $2 million spent on actual goods and services and the rest being used for payroll. The statement said Ameen was concerned that many of the names received salaries without doing any work.

It claimed there was a prevalence of “ghost gangs” which were being operated by political insiders. The statement said names were submitted for payment and workers only received a portion of the funds while the rest was pocketed by “gang bosses.”

However, Sinanan said he dealt with the issue when he took office in 2016.

“This is an area which I met when I assumed responsibility for URP. As highlighted in recent newspaper articles, there was an apparent prevalence of external influences over the programme and much was quoted of the 2000-2015 period as it relates to gang-related activity and violence.

“Over the 2016-2024 period, a new system of hiring was instituted, which included an interview process and an enhanced registration process.

"Once again, the records will show that a directive was given for a formal interview process to be developed with set positions on the interview panel and interview reports in respect of all monthly paid individuals. Persistent claims also resulted in regular checks on the part of the ministry’s audit team.

"I have heard many repeated statements accredited to the current Minister of Local Government and even the Prime Minister in respect of URP.

“The URP Programme under my tenure was targeted at bringing relief to the more disadvantaged sectors of the society while providing valuable contributions to improving the capital stock of the country in a cost effective and sustainable ways.”

Sinanan also said recent newspaper articles showed evidence of high spending, gang violence and alleged contract and gang-related deaths. He said that, given what was found, steps were taken to improve URP and new policy guidelines were implemented.

“There was an immediate change from issuing external infrastructure contracts and a return to doing infrastructure projects with in-house labour and materials.

"This move was geared at removing the incentives for individuals outside and inside URP to manipulate the programme. To show what a difference this made, the records will verify that in 2015, it was reported that 1,267 projects were contracted out over a given period at a cost of $350,152,974.

“This figure was only for contracts and did not include wages and other areas of expenditure, which then increased the figure to over $400,000,000.

"By August 2015, expenditure of $573,000,000 was being reported out of an allocation of $725,000,000, and the programme was requesting a further $250,000,000, pushing proposed expenditure into the vicinity of a billion dollars.

“In 2024 the records will verify that the programme undertook in excess of 2,800 projects with an allocation of $282,000,000 inclusive of all administrative cost.

The projected figure went up to a little over $300 million based on increases in the minimum wage. The projects undertaken were similar in nature to those being previously contracted out. In addition, while they included infrastructure works, they also placed emphasis on upgrading of accommodation for employees and the reduction of rental space expenditure.”

Sinanan also highlighted the work of the programme and said it was inherently wrong to paint it with a negative brush and not recognise the hard work of thousands who had continued to contribute to the development of TT.

“If anyone looked across the length and breadth of TT the good work done by URP workers can be clearly seen. These works were not only vegetation control but consisted of projects that in many areas protected the homes of citizens by the construction of box drains, rubble walls and other areas of infrastructure. These works were not given out to contractors and in so doing lessened the inherent challenges that the issuance of contracts entailed and at the same time, improved the skill sets of workers.

"The process of in-house infrastructure work provided the platform for on-the-job training which resulted in a high turnover of workers in the trade sector such as carpenters, masons, plumbers and painters.

"I also want to highlight the contribution of the vegetation control workers under URP. In 2025 a decision was taken to focus even more heavily on vegetation control given the importance of this aspect of URP work in the enhancement of proper drainage, mitigation of flooding, road safety and beatification of our communities.”

Sinanan said he welcomed any investigation into the matters which were being spoken of to allow good governance to prevail and any negative elements to be held accountable for their actions.

He also welcomed any improvements that could be made to the programme.

Newsday called and sent WhatsApp Messages to Ameen on August 4 when the release was published but recieved no response up to the time of publication.