Republic Financial Holdings reports $1.5b profit

RFHL chairman Vincent Pereira -

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) has recorded profits after tax and non-controlling interests of $1.5 billion for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2025.

In its unaudited consolidated financial statements, published on the TT Stock Exchange website on August 4, Group chairman Vincent Pereira said this figure was a 1.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

"The underlying performance of our core banking operations remained sound, with continued growth in net interest income and improved engagement across key markets.

"These outcomes are a testament to the strength of our franchise, our customer relationships and the commitment of our teams across all subsidiaries," he said.

Pereira added that the group's asset base remains robust, reinforced by its strong capital positions and healthy liquidity, which continue to support its long-term strategy.

While economic conditions remain fluid, he continued, the group remains confident in its ability to adapt.

He said the group will maintain its focus on operational efficiency, employee engagement and delivering superior customer experiences.

Based on these results, Pereira said the board of directors has declared the third quarterly interim dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders on record as at August 15, 2025.