Police search for missing Port of Spain teen

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 18-year-old Carissa Guerra Bourne, who was reported missing on August 2.

A police statement said Bourne was reported missing to officers at the Besson Street Police Station.

Bourne, of East Dry River, Port of Spain was last seen on July 31. She is of African descent and brown in complexion, with a stocky build.

Police are asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the police at 555, 999, 800-TIPS or at the nearest police station.