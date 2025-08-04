Penal man, 23, murdered at bar

Isaiah John -

RELATIVES believe a 23-year-old murdered at a Penal bar on the evening of August 3 was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police said Isaiah 'Sucky' John, a labourer of Hibiscus Drive, was at Shantila's Bar when a white Nissan Tiida pulled up with gunmen around 2 pm. The four men ran in and shot at John several times, killing him on the spot.

A 55-year-old Morne Diablo man who was liming with John was shot in the legs during the attack. He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The attackers escaped in the car. Police recovered over two dozen 5.56 and nine millimetre spent shells at the scene.

Relatives were mourning John's loss at his home when Newsday visited on August 4.

"Where's Sucky? Sucky sleeping by the doctor? Sucky coming home?" Those were the questions that John's two-year-old niece kept asking as she wondered what became of her favourite uncle.

John's aunt, Yoko Lewis, said he was the eyeball of the family and an incredibly driven, ambitious young man.

"Everybody still kinda shock because they don't believe it really happened.

"That kinda way, like you in a time zone and you now come out of the time zone and you still not there yet? That's how everybody is.

"The whole of Penal is like, 'This boy don't be in nothing, don't interfere with nobody, don't be in no fight, he does talk and laugh with everybody.'"

She said John's mother and father separated when he was younger, and he grew up in Penal with his father and three siblings.

Pointing to an incomplete foundation next door, she said John began building a home for his father with the help of friends last year.

Lewis said his girlfriend of about five years was also having trouble accepting the news, as they had plans to build a life together.

"Whole morning she (John's girlfriend) crying. Whole night she cry. She ain't sleep until about two, three o'clock this morning. That's when we finally get she to sleep."

She recalled that John went to the bar with the 55-year-old work acquaintance against the wishes of his girlfriend. Lewis said John was working hard as a labourer at the port in Point Lisas to save up enough money so he and his girlfriend could settle down on a piece of land his mother gave him in Arima and start a family of his own.

She also could not recall John speaking about anyone making threats or having a falling out with him.

Commenting on the state of crime in the country, Lewis called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment and the death penalty to curb it.

"It's mostly the young people doing it and the older people encouraging them. That ain't make no sense."