One dead, two injured in Penal shooting

- File photo

A 23-year-old labourer was gunned down while liming at a Lachoos Road, Penal bar on August 3.

Police said Isaiah John of Hibiscus Drive was at the bar when a white Nissan Tiida pulled up with gunmen around 2 pm.

The four men ran in and shot at John several times, killing him on the spot.

A 55-year-old man was also injured in the attack. He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility before being transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The attackers escaped in the car. Police recovered over two dozen 5.56 and nine-millimetre spent shells at the scene.