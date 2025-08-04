Missing La Romaine couple feared dead

Samuel Montano and Zaheeda Mohammed -

A missing La Romaine couple are feared dead after their wooden home was found filled with spent shells, a bloody sheet and blood trails leading to the nearby sea.

The circumstances of their disappearance are a mystery, but investigators are exploring the possibility that one or both of them may have been killed or seriously injured and dragged into a boat or the sea.

Samuel Montano, 44, and his girlfriend, Zaheeda Mohammed, 36, lived in a shack at Freeman Bay, near Sunset Cove, La Romaine.

The small wooden structure is behind several houses owned by Montano's relatives. Montano was last seen alive by one of his relatives on August 2. Mohammed sent WhatsApp messages to her children up to that evening.

The couple did not have any children together, but Montano had a ten-year-old son from a previous relationship while Mohammed had an 18-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter with her first husband, Claxton Bay fisherman Satyam Nanan, who was murdered in 2011.

Concerned about safety, Montano's relative only spoke to Newsday on the condition of anonymity.

The relative said family members walked down to Montano's home to look for him around 9.30 am on August 3, when they made the discovery and contacted police.

While taking Newsday down the dirt track to the house on August 4, the relative said it was immediately apparent that something was wrong when they went to visit Montano.

The relative said the door was open with the curtain blowing in the wind. Broken glass and dried blood lined the floor on entry to the house, with other items scattered inside. Most of the items remained there during Newsday's visit, except the couple's mattress, which was laid up against the wall, having been moved by crime-scene investigators.

The relative believes Montano and Mohammed may have been killed, given what was seen at the house.

Investigators recovered almost two dozen spent shells of nine-millimetre, 5.56 and 40 calibres. Of the shells recovered, seven had TT Police Service (TTPS) markings. Police said checks at the time at healthcare facilities for the couple in the Southern and South Western divisions turned up empty-handed.

Coast Guard divers visited the scene on August 4 to search the surrounding sea and nearby stream, but despite slow and meticulous combing, they also turned up empty-handed.

The police K9 Unit's sniffer dog was also unable to turn up any sign of the couple after about an hour of searching the surroundings.

Homicide detectives were also on the scene during Newsday's visit.

The relative said Montano and Mohammed were expecting to celebrate their anniversary at the end of the month.

"She tell me that up to Friday (August 1) when they going out. She said, 'You know the 30th of this month, go make it three years me and Sam together.'"

The relative said family members were not at home on the night in question, so they did not hear any gunshots. Similarly, a neighbour also said no explosions were heard.

Admitting Montano was no saint, the relative would not rule out the couple was attacked. The relative said Montano had been involved with the wrong company, having served two separate terms in prison, one of which was for drug-related charges.

Newsday was unable to verify this but police said he was known to them.

The relative said Montano had been trying to "stay clean" to help build a life for himself and Mohammed, but, unfortunately, had a relapse with drug addiction earlier this year.

Relatives now fear for the couple's safety and that of their own families as the area has been known to harbour illicit activities.

Mohammed's father, Ricky, 60, did not know what to think.

He visited the scene on August 4, hoping to find some answers. He told Newsday he didn't find out about the incident until the night of August 3 from her stepmother, who called while he was on his way home from work. He said they are still unclear about what happened.

He said he always felt sorry for parents who lost their children to crime, often unable to refrain from putting himself in their shoes. However, he said he never thought the day would come when he would be forced into that position.

"You never know until it reach home by you."

Despite the pain, he said he was not angry at those who attacked his daughter.

"All I have to say is that the evil that men do will always get back to them. I ask God to forgive them for what they'd done. They didn't have God in them to do what they'd done."

He said he was unaware of Montano's past.

Newsday also spoke to other friends and relatives of Mohammed who were also unclear on what happened but were trying to remain optimistic, hoping she would return unharmed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for South/Central Wayne Mystar confirmed foul play was suspected in the disappearances. He said all forensic evidence was secured to be processed by the crime scene unit. He added that marine and land search operations were ongoing with the assistance of specialised units.

He asked that members of the public with any information that could assist in locating the victims or identifying those responsible to contact the San Fernando Police Station or call 800-TIPS.