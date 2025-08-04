Law Association to push for workplace sexual harassment legislation

The Law Association has announced a medium-term plan to push for new workplace legislation addressing sexual harassment.

The plan follows the success of its recent webinar, Sexual Harassment in the Workplace, held on July 30, a statement from the association said on August 4.

The association said it intends to work with other stakeholders to draft and advocate for legislation that directly tackles workplace harassment.

This step, it said, aims to bring Trinidad and Tobago in line with other countries that have already passed such laws. The initiative will also include a public awareness campaign to build support and understanding around the issue.

As part of the plan, the association will continue offering professional training for attorneys. These sessions will help legal professionals understand how to prevent, report, and handle sexual harassment cases effectively within their workplaces and the broader legal field.

It also intends to formally develop a template for a policy on sexual harassment, aimed at guiding members on prevention, reporting, and institutional responsibility.

It reminded, “The association also reiterates that sexual harassment constitutes professional misconduct, actionable under the Code of Ethics.”

This imposes a duty on attorneys to report improper or unprofessional conduct by a colleague to the disciplinary committee.

“An attorney-at-law shall expose without fear or favour before the proper tribunal unprofessional or dishonest conduct by another attorney-at-law.”

The association noted that the disciplinary committee has the power to investigate and impose sanctions if deemed appropriate.

“We will also keep the membership abreast of developments as the policy is finalised and refined. The association reaffirms its commitment to fostering a safe, dignified, and respectful legal profession, where zero tolerance for harassment is the standard, and where both prevention and accountability are integral to professional practice.”

Over 230 attorneys, legal educators and personnel from organisations’ management, human resource and legal departments attended the seminar moderated by LATT’s senior ordinary member Elena Da Silva. Among the panel of speakers was LATT’s president Lynette Seebaran Suite, SC, who provided a comprehensive overview of what constitutes sexual harassment in the workplace, including the applicable legislative framework and policy guidelines.

Attorney Ria Mohammed-Davidson analysed key civil case law, both local and international, while attorney and Assembly of Southern Lawyers Association president Saira Lakhan addressed the criminal dimension of sexual harassment and the gaps that still exist in enforcement and protection.

Commissioner at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Roberta Clarke explored strategic responses needed to support safe workplaces, including gender-responsive legislation on sexual harassment and workplace policies. Clarke spoke about strategies for strengthening awareness at the institutional and cultural levels, drawing on her vast regional and international experience.