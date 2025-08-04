Laventille man dead, another wounded in police-involved shooting

File photo

A man is dead and another wounded in a reported police-involved shooting at McShine Lands in Laventille, on August 4.

Details of the incident remained unclear, but initial reports suggested that the men were wounded during a confrontation with police.

Both men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where one of them, identified only as “Sharky,” was pronounced dead on arrival.

The shooting occurred around mid-morning.

This marks the latest in a string of fatal police-involved incidents in recent weeks.

On July 18, the same day the state of emergency was declared, Kenneth Agard, 57, was killed after a high-speed chase ended on the Endeavour Flyover in Chaguanas.

On July 21, two men believed to be involved in the kidnapping of Jankie Satie Karim, 44, were shot dead — one in Rampanalgas and the other along Old Piarco Road. The men were reported to be members of a criminal syndicate. Karim was rescued safely.

On July 22, Kitwana “Kit” Wilkinson, 29, of Couva, was shot and killed during the execution of a warrant.

On July 23, escaped prisoner Abraham Briggs, 28, was shot dead along Guaico Tamana Road in Sangre Grande.

On July 26, Mustapha Rawlins, 42, was fatally shot during a violent domestic dispute in El Dorado, where a police corporal was stabbed and wounded.

Up to 5. 30 pm on August 4, police had not yet issued a statement on the Laventille shooting.

Investigations are ongoing.