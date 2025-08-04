Kids Brunch serves up magic

A young partygoer gets glammed up at the face painting station. -

What happens when you hand the keys to the kingdom over to the kids? You get Kids Brunch –a heart-warming, high-energy celebration where TT’s youngest got the full all-inclusive experience, complete with glitter, mocktails, and magical memories.

Held on July 19 at Allan Lane in Netoville, Arima, the debut edition of Kids Brunch all-inclusive welcomed families from across the island who brought their own sunshine to a day of games, style, and pure childhood joy.

The event was the latest innovation from the creative minds behind Rumsicles and Rum Brunch, who swapped cocktails for snow cones and bottle service for mocktails, turning their attention to TT’s youngest trendsetters. “The rain tried to shut us down, but the kids didn’t miss a beat,” said co-creator Calika Grayson. “They danced in the drizzle, posed in the booths, and completely owned the day. It was everything we dreamed of and more.”

Style, swag and sweetness

From the moment gates opened, children in glitter boots, tutu skirts, and floral jackets hit the red carpet and scattered into the action: craft corners, bounce castles, and a dance floor that never let up.

The DIY ID checkpoint was a favourite, with kids proudly flashing handmade superhero licences and princess passports at entry. At the Best Dressed competition, young fashionista Neveah John stole the spotlight in funky flowered jeans and a pink top, earning cheers and a commemorative prize.

Father-son duo Yohann and 15-year-old Yohance Batson of Tuftiny custom rugs created personalised vibrant rugs on the spot, while other kids waited patiently for Eternal Gloss – run by 13-year-old entrepreneur Emerald Charles. Her custom lip gloss station served up shimmer and selfies, with touch-ups that mimicked full glam-squad treatment.

“Watching her run that station was like seeing the future of Carnival makeup in real-time,” Grayson said with a smile. “She had her own hype crowd. It was magic.”

From waffle dogs to mocktails

Food stations were constantly buzzing. Children feasted on waffle dogs, sushi rolls, Alfredo pasta, fruit skewers, and mocktails served with cocktail umbrellas and signature flair. The dessert corner was a sweet sanctuary, featuring cakes, ice cream, and colourful confections, including the relaunch of KidSicles, a range of non-alcoholic fruit-flavoured lollies.

“It was like a mini-Carnival for kids,” one parent noted. “They thought of everything – food, fun, safety, and style.”

Co-creator Ann Marie George called the event “a dream realised.”

“We always knew this idea had heart. But to see it come to life with so much joy and support; it’s unforgettable,” George said. “The families made it what it was.”

The mother-daughter event planning duo are already planning a 2026 edition of Kids Brunch as well as considering new formats, including school tours and seasonal pop-ups.

“Kids Brunch isn’t a one-time event,” Grayson affirmed. “It’s a movement. And we’re only just getting started.”

For more info or future event updates, families can follow @kidsicles on Instagram.