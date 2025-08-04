Keep SEA

-

THE EDITOR: I humbly suggest the SEA exam be kept. How else are we going to decide which student goes where?

The SEA is very necessary. To attain any competency qualification, one must write and pass an examination. What other methods are there available to enter high-end schools?

Please do not answer that.

Exams are a vital part of life. To obtain a DSc or PhD you must write and pass an exam.

To all students who were successful at SEA, I wish you well.

I wrote the Common Entrance barefoot and passed for Naparima College.

All exams are stressful. But you can alleviate the stress. The SEA is vital and must be kept.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town