Jereem Richards, Alexxe Henry win 200m titles at NGC/NAAAT Open Champs

Abilene Wildcats Jareem Richards celerates after winning the men's 200m dash during the 2025 NGC/NAAATT Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on August 3, in Port of Spain. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

It wasn't his fastest race of the 2025 season by any stretch, but TT sprint star Jereem "The Dream" Richards oozed confidence as he pulled away from the field in the men's 200-metre final at the NGC/National Association of Athletics Administration (NAAATT) Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on August 3 – claiming gold in 20.21 seconds.

Having already sealed qualification for next month's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Richards was intent on keeping the momentum in what has been a solid season so far. In heat one on day two of the championships, a relaxed Richards paced himself for the majority of the race before making his move in the last 60 metres to win in 21.05. The Abilene Wildcats athlete just edged out IG Fastlane's Makaelan Woods, who clocked 21.09 and looked to have control before Richards' surge.

Running out of lane six in the final, Richards considerably stepped up the tempo and he motored away from the field down the straightaway to get the comfortable win. Mounting Eagles' Elijah Joseph was a distant second in 20.69, with Abilene's Daeshaun Cole (21.03) and Woods (21.11) finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Critically, Joseph's time matched the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) standard of 20.69, with Richards comfortably achieving the standard.

"It was a comfortable race for the most part. It's not exactly the time I wanted to run, but it's around the zip code I've been around all season. In a sense, I'm still satisfied with it," said the 31-year-old Richards, who has a season's best of 19.86 over 200 metres.

"I've been competing all year and healthy for the most part and consistent as I could be. I know that when the time is right, I'll run the times I have envisioned. It was a solid run. I feel I executed well," he said, in an interview with NAAATT.

"It could have been a little better, but all things considered, 20.21 is about where I've been for the most part of the season. I'm not mad at it."

A World Athletics Indoor champion in the 400m event back in 2022, Richards wants to continue to deliver inspiring moments.

"I'm just elated to be able to come back and run on home soil for my family and friends to see me, for the local fans to see. Most importantly, I think it's to motivate the younger generation to show them that it's possible for someone from TT to be on the world stage.

"We do belong there, we can achieve and we can be on top of the world. I just want to play my part to help motivate the younger generation."

In the women's 200m final, which preceded the men's equivalent, Zenith Athletic's Alexxe Henry also had a dominant run as she claimed gold in 23.33 – dipping below the NACAC standard of 23.47. Running out of lane six in a youthful field, the teenager ran an excellent bend and pulled away from the pair of Kayla Charles (23.62) and Sierra Joseph (23.87) to seal victory. It was a fine comeback from Henry, who had to settle for fifth in the 100m final on day one of the meet.

In the field, national record holder Christopher Crawford did receive a test in the men's discus final, but his second-attempt mark of 56.01 metres was good enough for gold and also bettered the NACAC standard of 55.78m. UTT Patriots' Umar Sandy had four throws over 50m but just fell short of the NACAC mark as his 55.74m distance earned him silver. Ascend Athletics' Jaden James was third with a throw of 52.83m.

In the men's long jump, Crawford's Kaizen Panthers teammate Daniel Kelsey won gold with his leap of 7.36m. QRC Athletics Club's Kristiano Perez (6.71m) and UWI's Jean Jon Matthew (6.65m) were second and third respectively.

The women's shot put saw some Carifta athletes going head-to-head, with Burnley's Peyton Winter seizing gold with a throw of 13.58m. D'Abadie Progressive Athletic Club's Adrianna Quamina (12.85m) was second, with Mercury's Nattaly Lindo (11.53m) third.

After finishing second in the men's 1,500m final on day one, Pace and Performance Factory's Nicholas Landeau made amends on day two when he won the men's 800m in style, crossing the line in one minute, 49.97 seconds (1:49.97) in an epic come-from-behind win. Morvant Jets' Zalen Nelson was just caught out by Landeau's closing speed and got silver in 1:51.06, with Memphis Pioneers' Jahfa Woodley just edging Omare Thompson to the line for bronze with a time of 1:53.68. Thompson was clocked at 1:53.69.

In the men's 5,000m final, the penultimate event of the meet, Cougars Athletic's Tafari Waldron and TT Road Runners Club's Nicholas Romany had a battle for the ages, with the former using his sprint speed to great effect in the last 100 metres to pull off a stunning victory in 14:42.83. Romany held the lead for most of the 12-and-a-half lap race, but he didn't have enough in reserve to hold off Waldron's brilliant surge. Romany was timed at 14:44.33, with both athletes dipping under the NACAC standard of 15 minutes.

There was a stiff battle for bronze as well, with Concorde's Darius Harding (15:16.45) edging Donnell Francis (15:16.67) for third.