Funeral on Thursday for accident/drowning victim

Kalisa Danclair -

Family, friends, colleagues and other well-wishers are expected to gather at the La Divina Pastora RC church in Siparia on August 7 to pay their final respect to 29-year-old accident and drowning victim Kalisa Danclair.

In a brief conversation with Newsday on August 4, a relative confirmed that the funeral was set to start at 1 pm at the church.

The body is scheduled to be laid to rest afterward at the nearby cemetery.

The relative said nightly wakes had been held in Danclair's honour.

He said details of the funeral arrangements were ongoing.

The mother of one from Daisy Voisin Street in Siparia worked at HADCO Ltd.

Danclair's tragic death on the night of July 28 along the narrow Debe Trace bridge stunned many people nationwide.

She was driving home from work when her car struck the steel railings and plunged into the South Oropouche River below.

Among the first to respond was a 23-year-old Venezuelan woman who bravely jumped into the cold water to try to save Danclair.

Other villagers, as well as members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat, joined in, but their rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

Fire officers later retrieved Danclair's body.

No other injuries were reported.

The next night, on July 29, urgent repair work on the bridge's damaged railings was completed.

Debe South councillor Khemraj Seecharan, from the Penal Debe Regional Corporation, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Oropouche West MP Dr Lackram Bodoe and Works and Infrastructure Minister, Jearlean John, to find a permanent fix to the bridge's safety issues.

An autopsy at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital confirmed that Danclair died from asphyxiation due to drowning.

A statement on July 29 from HADCO said Danclair worked as a sales representative in the food retail sales department.

She joined the HADCO family in October 2017 as a merchandiser and was promoted to a sales representative on September 1, 2024.

It added, "She was beloved by her customers, colleagues and family and described as reliable, caring and a true motivator. She always encouraged her loved ones to pursue their dreams and aspirations and always brought light through her humour and warmth."