Fr Khan bids teary farewell to parishioners

Fr David Khan delivers his last homily as parish priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church. - Photos by Yvonne Webb

Parishioners filled every pew at the Pro-Cathedral, Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, San Fernando, on July 22 to bid an emotional farewell to vicar Fr David Khan.

During the special farewell Mass, Fr Khan frequently joked about calling for a mop to dry the tears, as he reflected on his past seven years as resident priest and the deep bonds of love and friendship he formed with the congregation.

The Mass marked Khan’s final homily and celebration of the Eucharist with his beloved parishioners before he embarks on a new chapter – as vicar for education and CEO of the Catholic Education Board of Management (CEBM). He assumes his new role on August 13, succeeding Sharon Mangroo. Fr Matthews has taken over as parish priest.

As he steps into his new responsibilities, Khan emphasised that the focus must remain on children, not personal ambition.

“We cannot be educators if we do it for self,” he told Catholic teachers, urging them to place God's children at the centre of their mission.

The farewell ceremony began with a moving procession to the altar, led by uniformed groups and members of the Southern Vicariate, with Fr Khan following solemnly at the rear.

In his homily, he shared: “My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, today, as the Church celebrates the Feast of St Mary Magdalene, the first witness and Apostle – the one sent with authority to proclaim the Resurrection to the Apostles – I stand before you with a full heart: grateful, humbled, and deeply moved.

“This moment is more than a farewell. It is an offering of praise to the one who has been faithful to us through every joy and every cross – Our Lord Jesus Christ, whom Mary Magdalene loved with her whole being.”

Reflecting on the Gospel reading where Mary Magdalene weeps outside the empty tomb, unaware that Jesus is near until He calls her by name, Khan remarked:

“That one word changed everything. It was a voice of recognition, of love, of resurrection. That moment captures something of my journey with you.

“These past seven years have been marked by Christ's closeness – sometimes unseen, sometimes in tears, sometimes in rejoicing – but always nearby. I have seen Him in your faces, heard Him in your prayers, and encountered Him in our shared life as Church. We walked together through both ordinary days and extraordinary ones.”

He recalled how the covid19 pandemic tested their faith, stripped away comforts, and forced new ways of being Church:

“Yet even there, Jesus called us by name. He called us to care for one another when isolation grew long. He called us to grieve with hope as we laid loved ones to rest, often without the comfort of a full gathering. He called us to rediscover the quiet strength of the domestic church and the fire of the Gospel in new ways.”

Khan remembered those lost during this period – parishioners, friends, family members, and collaborators:

“Some of them gave everything in silence and in sacrifice. May they rest in the peace of the risen Lord. May we never forget their part in our shared history.”

He offered heartfelt thanks to the parish and vicariate teams, clergy, religious, lay leaders, catechists, youth, elders, and children:

“Thank you for your trust, your patience, your faith, and your love. You allowed me to be your priest. You welcomed me not as a guest but as a brother. You challenged me to grow and supported me when I faltered.

“As I now take up a new role in the Archdiocese to serve as vicar of education, I carry your faces, your stories, your tears, and your laughter with me. I do not leave you behind. I take you with me, as Mary Magdalene took the message of the Risen Christ to the Apostles.”

Parishioners filled every pew at the Pro-Cathedral, Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, San Fernando, on July 22 to bid an emotional farewell to vicar Fr David Khan.