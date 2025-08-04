Former Arima mayor reflects on borough's icons

Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvrez was a student of Arima Senior Comprehensive, now called Arima North Secondary. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

Bavina Sookdeo

As the Borough of Arima celebrates its 137th anniversary, one of its former mayors and MPs, Ashton Ford, told Newsday the borough is not only steeped in history but is and has been home to many iconic figures who have made significant and lasting contributions to national development.

Founded in 1757 by Capuchin friars as a mission to convert the Indigenous population, Arima remains the only town in TT that supports an organised First Peoples community – the Santa Rosa First Peoples. The name Arima is said by some to mean “water,” or may come from a First Peoples word for “meeting place.”

It became a royal borough on August 1, 1888, following a petition to Queen Victoria in honour of her golden jubilee the previous year.

“Not only is Arima rich in history, but many of its people have made outstanding contributions to building this nation,” said Ford. “In almost every aspect of life, Arimians were first in their respective fields.”

Ford proudly pointed to the legacy of Sir Solomon Hochoy, who grew up in Blanchisseuse, was educated at the Arima Boys’ RC School and later St Mary’s College, and became the country’s first governor general after Independence in 1962.

“He was the last British governor and the first local to hold that office.

“Arima also gave TT its first Speaker of the House, CA Thomasos, who served from 1961-1981. Then came Matthew Ramcharan, also from Arima, and later, Dr Rupert Griffith. That’s three Speakers of the House from one borough.

“Additionally, the first female political leader of the People’s National Movement, Pennelope Beckles, is also the MP for Arima.”

In academia, Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine of Arima became the first female principal of UWI’s St Augustine Campus in 2022.

“She was also the youngest lecturer to be made a professor, in 2004. Her achievements are simply remarkable,” Ford said.

Ford also praised physicist Prof Ramsey Saunders, another Arimian, who introduced the first undergraduate programme in medical physics at UWI.

“He came from Malabar and started at Arima Boys’ Government Primary.”

In sports, Arima’s Olympic legacy is equally impressive.

“We’ve had 19 Olympic athletes come from Arima – the most from any town in TT,” Ford said. Among them was George Lewis, who competed at the 1948 Olympics, and Laura Pierre, who at 16 became the first female athlete to represent TT, at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“Then there’s Deon Lendore, who competed in three Olympics and won a bronze medal in London 2012.”

The Borough also produced cricket legends like Larry Gomes, Sunil Narine and Phil Simmons. “Larry Gomes has a stadium named after him.”

The arts are just as vibrant in Arima’s story.

“The ever-popular Holly Betaudier, who was called ‘The Arima Kid,’ was born in Santa Rosa,” said Ford. “Holly B was known for his love of parang and shows like Scouting for Talent and parang-related shows.”

As for performers, the former mayor added, “Lord Kitchener – Aldwyn Roberts – came from Arima. His father was a blacksmith who worked near the old race track. Kitchener went on to become a cultural icon.

“We also have Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez), who attended Arima North Secondary; Sherwin Gardner, a gospel singer; and John Thomas, an opera singer.”

Arima’s pioneering spirit extends to national infrastructure.

“The first community centre in the country was opened in Arima in 1965 by then Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams.

“That same year, Arima also built the first sports complex with international cycling and athletic tracks – what we know today as the velodrome. It even had the country’s first floodlights.”

He also noted Lionel Darceuil’s dominance in table tennis, winning the treble crown at the Caribbean Championships in 1973 and 1976.

“There’s so much more. Percy Cezair, a former mayor, became the first chairman of the National Lotteries Control Board. Teachers like Ray Watkins and Cecil Walker moved into national leadership roles. Neville Chance even coached the Strike Squad under Gally Cummings.”

“Arima forever,” Ford said with passion. “Arima is and always will be close to my heart.”

Mayors of the borough of Arima

1888-1891 – Charles Pamphile Lopez

1891-1892 – Jose Ramon Llanos

1892-1895 – Ludovic de Verteuil

1895-1896 – Alexander Joseph Maingot

1896-1897 – John Blair

1897-1989 – Alexander Joseph Maingot

1899-1900 – John Francis Wallen

1906-1916 – William Edward Beckles

1916-1918 – Henry De Nobriga

1918-1925 – Charles Henry Joseph de Gannes

1925-1927 – Maurice Quesnel

1927-1929 – Charles Francis McKinnery

1929-1931 – Francis Evelyn Mohammed Hosein

1931-1932 – Timothy Aqui

1932-1935 – Charles Francis McKinnery

1935-1941 – Ralph Ernest Vignale

1941-1944 – Charles de Gannes

1944-1945 – Samuel St Clair Ashby

1945-1946 – Joseph Francis Nelson

1946-1947 – RE Vignale

1947-1950 – Charles G Netto

1950-1953 – Albert Aleong

1953-1954 – Joseph Francis Nelson

1954-1956 – Ralph Chinaleong

1956-1958 – Francis W Subero

1958-1959 – Rubert Clovis

1958-1964 – Percival Lucien Cezair

1964-1968 – Felix Bellamy

1968-1971 – Eden Rahim

1971-1977 – Egbert W Alleyne

1977-1980 – Alfred Thompson

1980-1981 – Ashton Ford

1981-1983 – Norman Kistow

1983-1987 – Leroy Allan Theodore Morris

1987-1989 – Edward Metivier

1989-1992 – Keith Denalli

1992-1996 – Rose Janniere

1996-2003 – Elvin Edwards

2003-2006 – Eustace Nancis

2006-2010 – Adrian Cabralis

2010-2013 – Ghassan Youseph

2013-2016 – George Hadeed

2016-2020 – Lisa Morris-Julian

2020-2023 – Cagney R Casimire

2023-Present – Balliram Maharaj