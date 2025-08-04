Digicel Foundation, GEF SGP launch grant for people with disabilities

Pieter Verkade, Digicel TT CEO and Digicel Foundation board director, at the launch of the Innovation Challenge for Persons with Disabilities at the Hyatt Regency on July 24.

The Digicel Foundation, in collaboration with the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP), has launched the Innovation Challenge for Persons with Disabilities – a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at empowering individuals with disabilities through entrepreneurship.

This new grant programme will award five grants of up to $90,000 each to persons with disabilities (PWDs) or organisations for people with disabilities (OPDs) who wish to accelerate or expand a sustainable business idea. The Innovation Challenge aims to increase opportunities for persons with disabilities to develop innovative, revenue-generating ideas to support themselves, their families, and contribute to society in a meaningful way.

“At the Digicel Foundation, we remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in and supporting initiatives that create better opportunities for persons with disabilities,” said Pieter Verkade, CEO of Digicel TT, at the launch event held on the July 24 at the Hyatt Regency.

“Through the Innovation Challenge, we aim to highlight the power of inclusion – to show how marginalised groups can thrive when given the opportunity, to challenge misconceptions, and to promote understanding.”

Dr Sharda Mahabir, senior programme manager/national coordinator at GEF SGP TT, was enthusiastic about the renewed partnership with The Digicel Foundation, as the two organisations first collaborated a decade ago to launch a disaster preparedness and emergency evacuation programme for PWDs called Preparing You!

Mahabir said, “Having worked with PWDs for the past ten years, we understand their challenges and needs. As such, we are very proud to launch this joint initiative, which we hope will help change the perception of persons with disabilities nationally, but also increase their confidence and resilience.”

In addition to funding, the programme will offer mentorship and business training to help recipients successfully implement and sustain their ideas. The launch set the tone with a stimulating panel discussion titled Innovation through Inclusion featuring Shamla Maharaj, human rights advocate and leadership ambassador; Kevin Soyer, entrepreneur and influencer; Samantha Marcelle-Wells, director, Down Syndrome Family Network; Tessa Pascall, disability affairs specialist; and Penny Gomez, CEO of Digicel Foundation, as moderator.

Applications are open until August 24.

For more info on how to enter the Innovation Challenge for Persons with Disabilities, visit digicelfoundation.org or e-mail digicelfoundationtt@digicelgroup.com