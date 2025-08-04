Costaatt moves to promote youth mental health in Trinidad and Tobago

Costaatt’s president Dr Keith Nurse presents a signed copy of the memorandum of understanding between Costaatt and the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH) to Dr Marilyn Fraser, CEO of the AAIUH.

THE COLLEGE of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT (Costaatt) has partnered with the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health (AAIUH), a New York-based non-profit organistion, to promote mental health education and training among young people in this country.

On July 31, representatives signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the college’s city campus in Port of Spain.

AAIUH was founded by the late US-born tennis legend Arthur Ashe. Ashe won three Grand Slam men’s singles titles in 1968, 1970 and five years later in 1975.

A media statement from Costaatt on July 31 said the agreement establishes a formal partnership to deliver youth mental health internships, enhance peer education and support community-based research.

The MoU signing followed the end of a three-week mental health programme in which students presented their research on topics like social media use, teen isolation, and digital wellness.

The release said, “At the ceremony, students presented the results of their original research on various aspects of mental health in TT, highlighting issues such as the impact of social media, teen social isolation and digital wellness.”

Several local and international organisations supported the initiative. They included Healthy Minds, Restore A Sense Of I Can, UNESCO, the TT Association of Psychologists, the Heroes Foundation, the Oilfields Workers Trade Union, and the American Chamber of Commerce.

The statement also quoted Costaatt’s president, Dr Keith Nurse, who reflected on the initiative’s significance.

“I was a teenager when Arthur Ashe was one of my heroes. His grace, discipline, and vision live on in this programme. This is a proud moment for our college, supporting young people through a model that integrates health, education and advocacy.”

He emphasised the academic potential of the programme.

“The quality of the students’ work deserves more than applause; it deserves recognition. Costaatt is ready to explore offering transferable college credits to jumpstart their academic careers.”

AAIUH’s CEO, Dr Marilyn Fraser, praised the energy and promise of the collaboration.

“Arthur Ashe believed in equity, access, and excellence, and this partnership embodies all three.

“By working with Costaatt, we are ensuring that students across TT gain access to transformative learning experiences in mental health and community advocacy,” Fraser said.

The agreement is for five years and, according to the statement, it paves the way for year-round programming, regional programme delivery, and joint research initiatives focused on youth mental health and wellness.