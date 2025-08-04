Cops find gun, drugs, stolen cars during SoE exercises

- File photo

Intelligence-led State of Emergency (SOE) operations in several districts resulted in three people being arrested, a firearm being found, a quantity of drugs being seized by police and several stolen cars being recovered.

In the Northern Division, police conducted an exercise in Arima between 5 pm and 8 pm on August 2. Officers went to Mausica Road, where they intercepted a vehicle with a lone male occupant, a 26-year-old man from Belmont.

Police searched the vehicle and found a black plastic bag on the front passenger seat. When they checked the bag it had a quantity of ecstasy pills. The man was arrested in relation to the find. Police said the man also faced charges of driving without a driver’s permit or with insurance.

In Tobago, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force conducted an exercise between 2.30 pm and 7 pm on August 2. During the exercise officers went to the business place of a 37-year-old woman in the Scarborough district.

During the search police found quantities of LSD ecstasy and dried mushrooms concealed in a counter.

The woman was arrested in relation to the find.

In Cunupia, officers of the National Special Operations Unit conducted an anti-crime exercise at about 4.45 am on August 1.

Police went to the home of a 22-year-old suspect in Las Lomas No 1, where they conducted a search.

During the search, the suspect allegedly became hostile and attempted to hold on to an officer’s firearm. This led to a struggle between the officers and the man.

The officer was injured in the fracas and, in keeping with the Use of Force Policy, shot the suspect in his upper thigh. Both the suspect and the officer were taken for medical treatment. Police later found a revolver at the scene.

In Port of Spain, officers of the stolen vehicles squad conducted an exercise between 9.30 am and 11 am on August 2. During the exercise they intercepted a white Nissan Note occupied by a lone male occupant following a high-speed chase through Port of Spain.

Police arrested the man with the help of the Inter-Agency Task Force and after checks were made on the vehicle they found out that it was reported stolen in Cunupia in July. Police said the man was also wanted in connection with reports of car theft in the Eastern and Central divisions.

Officers in the North Eastern Division also conducted anti-crime exercises which resulted in the recovery of four stolen cars – two white Toyota Aquas, a silver AD Wagon, a silver Toyota Fielder.

No one was arrested in relation to the recovery of the stolen cars. Investigations into those matters are ongoing.