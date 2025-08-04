Beckles: Teemal was calm, respectful

Deoroop Teemal -

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles has joined national voices in mourning the passing of independent senator Deoroop Teemal, describing him as a calm, respectful man with a deep commitment to culture and public service.

“I have had the opportunity, he is one of those who would always invite you to Divali Nagar, he served as both the president and vice president of the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC),” Beckles said.

She remembered him for his calmness, describing him as a gentleman who was passionate about his culture.

“You looked forward to going to the events. He would just come very quietly, make sure you’re well taken care of and that you participate in the activities.”

The PNM leader recalled him serving as an independent senator under both Paula-Mae Weekes and President Christine Kangaloo, and that his contributions were always on point.

She recalled that he was also a structural engineer and worked in the wastewater sector, noting that his contributions in the Senate were always enlightening.

Beckles emphasised, “But what I remember him for is being a gentle person, one who always speaks with a certain amount of authority and strength. So, you remember him for his contributions to the Senate, for his love and commitment to the culture, and the fact that he would always make sure that people are there, whether it’s government or opposition.”

She said he was involved with many NGOs.

To his wife Geeta and his two children, Beckles offered condolences on behalf of the PNM.

Teemal, 68, died earlier on August 3 at home in St Augustine.

PNM senator Dr Amery Browne also shared his thoughts on the “massive loss” to TT via a Facebook post.

“I will remember him as an absolute patriot and a gentleman of service... always positive, constructive, sincere, and well-researched. Never one to raise his voice or express anger or disrespect, he was a true reflection of the very best of TT,” Browne said.

“He was a leading voice for the advancement of Indian cultural expression and yet was unrelenting in his appreciation of all aspects of our diverse nation.”

Browne continued that Teemal was unique, one of a kind, an exemplar, a good friend, a giant heart, an outstanding family man, and a success in everything he applied his talents and energies toward.

Like the PNM leader, he said Teemal was cool, calm, resolute, and an outstanding voice of reason for many years in our Senate and society.

Browne added, “Thank you to his dear wife and family for sharing him with the rest of us, and with the nation. May those of us who miss him greatly always find ways to honor his contributions and great legacy.”

PNM MP Colm Imbert, via X, posted that he and Teemal studied together at UWI and graduated as civil engineers over 45 years ago.

“When he was first appointed to the Senate of TT, I was heartened because I knew him to be honest and decent and deeply committed to his Hindu faith, culture and community. RIP friend.”

Meanwhile, a joint statement from Senate President Wade Mark and Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives, said Teemal lived a life of “humility, integrity and service.”

“He notably served as chairman of the Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure. His presence in the Senate and service as a member of Parliament will be sorely missed and his legacy of service shall continue to inspire others,” the statement said.

“On behalf of the Parliament, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this most difficult time, including all who were touched by his remarkable life. May his soul rest in peace and find eternal freedom.”