3 held, 3 guns recovered in 3 police divisions

A gun and ammo were among illegal weapons seized by police from August 1-3. -

Anti-crime exercises in the Southern, Western, and North Eastern divisions have led to the arrests of three people, including a woman, and the recovery of three guns and a quantity of ammunition and narcotics within 24 hours.

A police statement on August 4 said that, around 5.05 am, in an exercise in the Southern Division, PC Ferguson received information and went to an address on Valley Road, Claxton Bay.

On arrival, he saw a silver B15 car parked in the driveway with two occupants.

The officer approached and informed them of the intelligence received and searched the car under Section 12(a) of the Emergency Powers Regulation 241 of 2025.

The police reportedly found a silver revolver and four rounds of .38 ammunition, which they seized.

The police arrested both occupants, an 18-year-old woman from Valley Road and a 24-year-old man.

Also in the Southern Division, but on August 3, officers from the Ste Madeline Police Station and the K9 Unit searched a busy area along M1 Taska Road in an anti-crime exercise.

There, they discovered five rounds of 5.56 calibre ammunition, a quantity of marijuana and a police patch inside an abandoned shed.

The items were seized, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in the Western Division, between 10 am and 4 pm, officers from the Western Division Task Force (WDTF) received a tip-off and went to an open lot on Marcelle Circular, Big Yard, Carenage.

There, they found and seized a black plastic bag containing a revolver.

In a separate operation that same day, WDTF officers held a surveillance exercise near Onyx Street in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin.

They targeted a 30-year-old suspect linked to several gun-related offences that occurred on August 1.

The suspect was observed entering multiple premises near his home.

Officers cordoned off the area, arrested him, and took him to the St James Police Station.

Also on August 3, in the North Eastern Division, officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) held an intelligence-driven operation in the El Socorro area.

At Coronation Street, they searched several people at an auto shop.

Nothing illegal was found on the people, but officers continued a detailed search of the surrounding area.

In a nearby drain, the police discovered a black and brown revolver loaded with six rounds of .38 ammunition.

Investigations are continuing.