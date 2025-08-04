13 Venezuelan adults, teen girl found at Triple R Spas

- File photo

THIRTEEN Venezuelan women and one 13-year-old girl were found at the Marabella and Cunupia branches of the Triple R Spa during targeted anti-human-trafficking operations.

The women were between the ages of 18 and 35. The minor was identified as a potential victim of trafficking.

A Venezuelan woman and two Trinidadian men have been arrested.

The investigation was launched after a 20-year-old Venezuelan woman, who escaped after being trafficked at both spa locations, came forward to authorities.

A statement from the Homeland Security Ministry said the woman reported being lured into the country in January under the promise of a job at a beauty salon and was given a false debt, forced to consume cocaine and subjected to ongoing sexual exploitation.

After seeking refuge through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, she was referred to the Counter Trafficking Unit in May 2025.

The ministry said significant evidence was found at both sites and is being processed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“This high-impact operation was made possible through the co-ordinated efforts of the National Security Special Operations Group and the Special Naval Unit of the TT Defence Force, the Special Investigations Unit, the National Special Operations Unit and the Financial Investigations Branch of the police and the Immigration Division.

“Their unified response reaffirms the nation’s zero-tolerance stance on human trafficking and organised crime.”

To report suspected trafficking, contact the CTU’s toll-free Hotline: 800–4CTU(4288).

On the World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, a statement from Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander said the CTU had intensified its counter-trafficking response with a renewed focus on dismantling organised criminal networks.

"We began the year with operation G-Ride, a joint effort between the CTU, the police and the immigration division. which successfully disrupted a major trafficking ring in Tunapuna, rescued victims and seized over $150,000 in suspected illegal proceeds."

That six-month operation in June resulted in at a residence on St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, 12 women between the ages of 21 and 28, a 16-year-old girl and two children under the age of three were discovered.

Police also recovered a firearm and $150,000 in cash.

One Venezuelan national, who had a child at the house, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect’s child and the 16-year-old girl were taken into the care of the Children’s Authority.

After screening, three of the women were identified as victims of trafficking and placed in the care of CTU's protection team.

"This is only the beginning, as additional operation are already under way. This sends a strong message, we will find you, we will dismantle your operations and we will prosecute you," Alexander said.

He also noted TT being elevated to Tier 2 in the 2024 US Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report after two consecutive years of being on the Tier 2 watch list.