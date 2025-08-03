UWI and Chamber of Commerce signs research agreement

Sonji Pierre-Chase, president of the TT Chamber. -

The University of the West Indies' (UWI) Department of Behavioural Sciences has signed a research and innovation partnership agreement with the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC), which it said signalled a new era of collaboration between the academic and private sectors.

A UWI release on July 31 said the recent signing in late June is designed to close that gap between academia and business by fostering purposeful university-industry collaboration, moving from co-designed research to enterprise development. It said the agreement establishes a framework for long-term cooperation in several key areas, including applied research, commercialisation of academic findings, innovation incubation, technical training and student-industry engagement.

It also emphasises the importance of evidence-based policymaking and enterprise competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global economy. It is expected to unlock new opportunities for cross-sector innovation, empower students through experiential learning, and foster a culture of co-creation that is essential for sustainable economic growth.

“This agreement is a progressive and timely step forward,” TTCIC president Sonji Pierre-Chase said.

“The gap between academic research and business application has often hindered innovation. This partnership reflects our shared belief that we must work hand-in-hand to develop homegrown solutions that are both research-informed and commercially viable. Our business community is rich with opportunity— but unlocking that potential requires the kind of insights and talent that reside within our universities.”

UWI principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine said research and innovation are important for sustainability and development, but research lies at the core of innovation.

"In this regard, research partnerships that bolster innovation are especially essential as we navigate the many rapidly changing global issues that confront us. This MOU represents yet another instance of The UWI, St Augustine Campus fulfilling its mandate to further the country’s development in collaboration with industry partners as we take the lead on national development issues.

We are proud of our continued partnerships with the private sector and look forward to collaborating in areas that have a significant impact on our national development goals, including economic development, crime and justice reform, and sustainability.”