US U-19 women seal 3-1 T20 series win over WI U-19s

West Indies Under-19 captain Samara Ramnath plays a shot during her team's T20 match against the USA, at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Field, UWI SPEC, St Augustine on August 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The West Indies under-19 women's team succumbed to a 3-1 series loss to their US counterparts when their six-match Youth Twenty/20 series concluded at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine on August 3 – losing a low-scoring encounter by 15 runs.

West Indies captain Samara Ramnath won the toss and sent the US to have first strike. Ramnath's decision appeared to be a brilliant one as the US ladies were bowled out for just 88 from 19.5 overs. Aaliyah Weekes grabbed figures of three for 14, with Theanny Herbert-Mayers (two for 18) and Danellie Manns (two for 28) also among the wickets. Ramnath was at her miserly best with her off-spin and took one for four from three overs.

Number three batter Nikhar Doshi top-scored for the US with 23 from 33 balls, with Hashini Karthikeyan making 21 off 38. The pair put together a stand of 52 for the fourth wicket and were the only batters who got into double figures as the Americans struggled against the regional women.

Doshi and Karthikeyan fell in consecutive overs to Manns towards the end of the innings. But it turned out that their contribution to the US tally was just enough for their bowlers to defend in the end.

In reply, the Windies women had a decent enough start as they got to 30 for one at the end of the power play, with Amrita Ramtahal (seven) being the lone wicket to fall. However, things took a downward turn after the power play as off-spinner Taranum Chopra (three for eight) shifted the momentum when she got the three quick scalps of opening batter Naijanni Cumberbatch (18 off 18) and the pair of Brianna Harricharan (seven) and Eboni Brathwaite (duck), both of whom were dismissed in the 11th over.

With Brathwaite's dismissal, the Windies under-19s were reeling at 37 for four. They quickly slipped into further trouble with the loss of four more wickets, including a double-blow from Chetna Pagydyala (two for eight), who bowled the solitary over. When US allrounder Sainavi Kambalapalli (two for 11) got the wickets of Weekes and Kaela George (duck) in the 16th over, the Windies were left in a precarious position at 64 for nine.

Off the final ball of the match, Chopra fittingly had the final say in the action as she ran out Manns with a strong return from the mid-wicket region as the Windies were bowled out for a paltry 73.

On July 26, West Indies won the first T20 by five wickets. However, they came up second-best in the third and fourth T20s, to go along with the final clash and were unable to get past 100 runs in any of the matches.

Summarised Scores:

US U-19 women: 88 from 19.5 overs (Nikhar Doshi 23, Hashini Karthikeyan 21; Aaliyah Weekes 3/14, Theanny Herbert-Mayers 2/18) vs West Indies U-19 women: 73 from 20 overs (Naijanni Cumberbatch 18, Samara Ramnath 12; Taranum Chopra 3/8, Chetna Pagydyala 2/8). US U-19s won by 15 runs.