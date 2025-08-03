Tobago woman, Venezuelan man dead in separate accidents

A 79-year-old retiree from Tobago is among two people who died in separate accidents on August 2.

The retiree’s name is Marjorie Orr. Police said at about 8.35 am, she was an occupant in a silver Nissan AD wagon driven by 79-year-old Thomas Orr, of Upper Wharton Street, Laventille.

The two were heading south on Richmond Bay Road, but as they came to the intersection on Windward Main Road and Richmond Bay Road, their car crashed into a gold Nissan Almera driven by a 29-year-old man from Top Hill Speyside, Tobago.

The Wagon veered off the road and plunged 30 feet down a precipice and overturned on its hood in the Richmond Dam.

Police and emergency services were called but when they arrived and fished Orr out of the water, she was unresponsive.

Orr was taken to the Roxborough General hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Hours earlier in Cunupia, an unknown Venezuelan man died after his bicycle was struck by a man riding a motorcycle.

At about 12.40 am on August 2 the Venezuelan was leaving the car park of Friends Bar on Bejucal Road, Cunupia. At the same time a another man was riding a motorcycle east along the road.

The man on the motorcycle crashed into the Venezuelan man. Both men were injured and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for medical attention by emergency services.

When police checked they were told the Venezuelan man died after receiving emergency surgery. Up to the time of reporting, police were still waiting on information on the status of the man on the motorcycle.