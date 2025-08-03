The road less easy

Given any series of tasks, I will – more often than not – do the most difficult one first. Some people will do the simplest, easing their way into the heavier jobs. Unless given other specific instructions, we will find a way to tackle the things we have to do in the manner that makes most sense to us. I hope.

Among writers about psychology matters, there’s a good debate about which one works out better: hardest or easiest first. There’s also some discussion about what David Rosenbaum calls “pre-castination.” Yes, the little-remarked-upon equally evil twin of procrastination. Pre-castination refers to a rush to just get the things done and dusted as quickly as possible.

Once, during a brainstorming meeting, list of possible stories to be produced in hand, the boss asked where we should begin. I suggested the most backbreaking one of the lot as the jumping-off point. I was young. It’s not that I didn’t know my own mind, but I in no way understood anything about the minds of other people.

A colleague of slight acquaintance scoffed and suggested in rather trivialising language that I knew nothing about the work at hand. I’m pretty sure we never had a real conversation after that. I can hold a grudge in a colander.

Doing, asking or saying the hard things is in the close circle of how I define myself. It’s not that for some perverse reason all that is trying for others is easy for me. It is, quite simply, I see no way of not doing them.

There was a popular professor at UWI in my day. He was brilliant and entertaining. I thought we had a friendly rapport until, one day, I was cornered by fans of the learned professor. Why was I always arguing with him? Why did I have to question everything he said? Really, who did I think I was?

I’m pretty sure I was a student and that my God-given job was, in fact, to question.

People, I have taken a lifetime to discover, want easy. Give them detailed instructions and an inviolable framework and they’re good to go. Stick to these rules and these concepts and you’ll be fine. I can think of few things more chilling.

All of this palaver is to try to assure you (or me, likely me) that my homework on dealing with the difficult, the uncomfortable and the awkward is from experience. I bring no end of grief to the Cats’ Father and my various siblings because I don’t know how to ignore anything I find insidious, invidious or hideous. Or uncomfortable or awkward. Or just plain bleh.

I do not want to wave a wand and create mayhem and despair. I want solutions. And I only recently realised that this comes from a long life as an anxious depressive. Trying to dispel the things that pull me into the darkness is all I’ve ever known. Clarity, openness and answers keep me on the bright side of the moon.

But no one likes it. I don’t think I fall into the category of a scapegoat child or whichever child it is who must solve the problems. It’s just that my life shaped me into someone who cannot abide unnecessary secrecy.

I love being in places where there is no artificial light. I love being in caves where there is no light of any kind. I sometimes wonder if this passion comes from the struggle to keep the inside of my head brightly lit so I don’t give in to all things maudlin and end up crawling under my bed, chewing the nails off my fingers.

The fight for answers and understanding is all I’ve known. And the things I’ve always needed to get my head around are deeply unpleasant. But if I refused the hard path – say, therapy or medication – I’d be very dead as we speak.

No one likes the people who go after the hard things. How often are whistle-blowers vilified? How often are victims demonised?

Not that I’m in those categories, but you see the trend. If you speak your truth, someone will probably try to distort it into something ugly and just plain wrong.

The tragedy of all of this is that people who try to avoid the difficult jobs or conversations or questions don’t really end up happy. The obfuscation of difficult truths is a delaying strategy. And when the things are brought into the light, they’re not equipped to deal with reality.