RideShare driver robbed, abducted

The Besson Street Police Station. - File photo

A TT RideShare driver was robbed, bound and left in the trunk of his car in La Horquetta on August 2.

Police said at about 5 pm on August 2 the victim was plying his white Toyota Aqua for hire as a Ride Share driver. He got a notification from an unknown lady who requested to be taken to a Holiday Inn in Oropune Gardens.

When he went to the meeting point he was accosted by three men who forced their way into the car and announced a hold-up.

They told him to drive to Rudolph Charles Link Road where they tied him up and put a dark cloth over his head. The abductors then put him in the trunk of his car and drove for a short distance before abandoning the car.

The driver managed to escape and made a report of the incident at the Besson Street Police Station.