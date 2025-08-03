Police destroy $125,000 worth of cannabis in Castara, Tobago

- File photo

POLICE DESTROYED approximately $125,000 worth of cannabis during an eradication operation in Castara, Tobago, on August 1.

In a statement on August 2, police said the exercise was conducted between 6 am and 8 am.

It said during the operation, PC Thorpe led a party of officers into a forested area approximately 360m off Northside Road, Castara.

There, the officers discovered a cannabis field occupying approximately one lot of land. The field contained about 250 fully grown cannabis plants, with a street value of approximately $125,000.

A further search of the area led to the discovery of a makeshift camp site and a drying rack, used in the processing of the illegal crop.

It said in accordance with established protocols, all illicit plants and structures were destroyed at the site.

The operation was co-ordinated by Inspector Bacchus and Acting Inspector Stewart and strategically led by Acting WSgt Gordon-Harris and Acting Sgt McMillan.

Supervision was provided by WCpl Alleyne-Pantin, Acting Cpl Ferguson, and Cpl Broomes, all of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Police said the exercise was conducted by a dedicated team from the Tobago Divisional Task Force and other SIU members.

Investigations are ongoing and members of the public are being encouraged to share any information that may assist in similar operations by contacting the nearest police station or 999, 911, 555 or 800-TIPS.