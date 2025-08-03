PNM council prepares for THA election

THE PEOPLE’S National Movement (PNM)'s Tobago Council will be hosting two consultations for members and supporters to prepare the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

In a release on August 2, PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis said the consultations will be held on August 9 and 10 at the Delaford and Canaan Community Centres, respectively. Both consultations are scheduled to begin at 6 pm.

“The manifesto will not be behind closed doors. It will be built with the people and for the people,” he said.

Dennis said the consultations will provide an opportunity for members and supporters to “directly shape the policies, programmes and priorities that will guide Tobago’s future under a renewed and responsive PNM administration.”

He urged them to “Come share your ideas, concerns and vision.”

Meanwhile, the Tobago Council has completed its screening of candidates for the upcoming election.

In a release on July 31, the party said the names of the candidates will be released in due time.

“The PNM is ready to serve Tobago again whenever called upon by the people,” it said.

The Tobago Council said, “After a rigorous and participatory process, 15 of the very best sons and daughters of Tobago have been selected to stand as the PNM’s candidates across the electoral districts.”

It added, “The dynamic slate represents a powerful blend of youth and experience, individuals with diverse backgrounds but united by one common thread – a proven record of service to Tobago and Trinidad and Tobago as a whole.

“These are leaders who have already made their communities proud and are now stepping forward to offer Tobago a bold, competent and people-centred alternative.”

The party thanked all the individuals who offered themselves for service as well as the dedicated party groups which participated in the process with "discipline and integrity."

“Democracy within the party remains vibrant and the process stands as a testament to the depth of leadership that resides within our ranks.”

Chief Secretary and Tobago People’s Party political leader Farley Augustine has not yet announced the date for the THA election.