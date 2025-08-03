Penny will help PNM recover lost ground

Pennelope Beckles PNM political leader.

JENNIFER Baptiste-Primus, PNM deputy political leader for party and election matters, says not only will the PNM recover lost ground, but it has to prepare itself for governance, so certain is she in the leadership of PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles.

Baptiste-Primus said she is comforted that 102,000 people chose not to vote in the April 28 general election rather than vote for the United National Congress (UNC). The People’s National Movement (PNM) won 13 seats but lost the election to the UNC, which won 26.

“They stayed home, withheld their votes and we paid the ultimate price. But the fact they did not vote for Kamla (Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar) it means we can go to them, we can admit we made certain mistakes, we can tell them we intend to do better and start the healing within the party.

“I have no doubt those 102,000, plus those who voted for us, when they see the kind of turnaround our political leader is able to make down the road, people would be comforted and prepared to give us another chance.”

She has been supportive of Beckles since she announced she was putting herself up for the position of political leader. The former head of the Public Services Association and former minister of labour, Baptiste-Primus said she intended to provide assistance to Beckles in any way she could and indicated as such. But Beckles’s request that she serve as a deputy political leader took her by surprise.

She was selected as deputy political leader along with former finance minister Colm Imbert and attorney Sanjiv Boodhu when the PNM's general council met at its Balisier House headquarters, Port of Spain, on July 26.

“My personal belief is that what has taken place in the PNM is God’s will. And the fact that, against all odds, such mighty odds, that Penny has stayed the course and today she is the political leader says a lot to me of the powers of God.”

Baptiste-Primus is also supportive of Beckles’s choices of deputy political leaders as she trusts in Beckles’s experience and good judgement.

“I stand firmly behind my political leader in the choices she has made. Sanjiv Boodhu, when I listen to him, I hear passion, I hear compassion, I see the potential, the willingness to serve. I have no doubt that Sanjiv Boodhu would make an excellent deputy political leader.”

She said she knew Imbert for many years and, even though she did not always agree with him, he had vast stores of knowledge and experience.

“Notwithstanding certain attitudinal issues with Colm, in or out of the Cabinet, anytime I had a problem the first person I called was Colm. Colm has vast experience in public service and in the political arena, and whatever advice he gives you, bet your bottom dollar it’s the best, solid advice you will ever get.”

She said as a former trade union leader she is aware everyone will not agree with every decision a leader would make. But with Beckles she is comfortable the PNM is on the right track to rebuilding the party, and members have to allow her to use her good judgement in making decisions.

“As long as there is adherence to the constitution and decision-making stays within the democratic framework, I am prepared to allow my political leader to make her decisions.”

Baptiste-Primus said she does not begrudge anyone the right to express their opinion, even if it is in criticism of her, as she has spoken up when it was necessary. But she said the members of the executive all have to be given the opportunity to prove themselves.

She said Beckles already signalled all members of the executive will have to account to the general council on a monthly basis via verbal reports, so the council can arrive at an unbiased opinion of the officers.

“Last Saturday (July 26) in general council, our political leader created a new template in her connection with the general council. She has introduced an approach that indicated we (officers of the party) will make a presentation giving an account to the general council and it will have an opportunity to question the political leader and raise any issues. Nothing like that has happened in the past.”

She said the approach was welcomed and reassuring as it was a great democratic, people-centred approach for the various arms of the party.