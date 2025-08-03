No arrests yet in Barrackpore pensioner's murder

- File photo

Sources from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, have confirmed that no one is currently in custody in connection with the stabbing death of a 75-year-old pensioner, whose decomposing body was found at his home in Barrackpore last month.

On August 2, police said the investigation remains active, but no one has been detained.

On the afternoon of July 20, the body of Nardeo Bachan was discovered on a bed at his home on New Colonial Road. There were no signs of forced entry.

A few days later, an autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, revealed that he died from multiple stab wounds. Investigators from the homicide bureau were subsequently notified.

Bachan was last seen alive on the night of July 17, riding his bicycle.

A relative who lives nearby noticed a foul odour coming from the house. When he looked through a window, he saw the body inside.

Barrackpore police were immediately notified.